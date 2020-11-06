Emerging Chicago rap star King Von was reported dead at 26 this morning after an altercation at an Atlanta lounge escalated to gunfire, leaving three dead and three injured according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While Von wasn’t a household name yet, he held a similar place of esteem to Pop Smoke, another rapper who was gunned down this year just as he was beginning to break through to the mainstream.

Among the rap peers and fans who chimed in were Chi-Town compatriots such as Chance The Rapper, Calboy, Dreezy, Joey Purp, and Queen Key, producers like Kenny Beats and Tay Keith, and admirers from across the world of hip-hop and R&B, including DVSN, Jacquees, Lil Yachty, YG, and more.

Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 6, 2020

No not Cuzo! 💔 — 🖤 (@147Calboy) November 6, 2020

Are you fucking serious!!!!!!!! — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) November 6, 2020

Rest In Peace King Von 🕊 — Young Purple 🏁 (@JoeyPurps) November 6, 2020

Damn 😞 RIP King Von, sending love to everybody — QUEEN KEY (@KeyisQueen) November 6, 2020

RIP KING VON Talked to him LAST WEEK I really cannot believe this — kennybeats (@kennybeats) November 6, 2020

Damn my guy @KingVonFrmdaWic 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Tay Keith (@taykeith) November 6, 2020

In a time where there’s so much divide we really gotta get this into the right perspective… we’re not the enemy… we have to do better now… Rest in power King Von 😔🙏🏾 — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) November 6, 2020

Maaaan Rest In Peace King Von man damn 🙏🏾❤️ Daaaaamnnnnn come on y’all — Que (@Jacquees) November 6, 2020

RIP KING VON — stealth level boat (@lilyachty) November 6, 2020

DAMN. JUS TAP’D IN WIT YOU GANGSTA

R I P KING VON ❤️ — 4HUNNID (@YG) November 6, 2020

Von — whose real name was Dayvon Bennett — was signed to Lil Durk’s Only The Family Entertainment. 2020 was a turnaround year for the 26-year-old rapper, who’d been in and out of prison since his teen years and was awaiting trial along with Durk for a February 2019 incident where both rappers were alleged to have robbed and shot a man outside an Atlanta drive-in. Von experienced the biggest boost to his popularity earlier this year with the release of his Levon James mixtape and had just released his debut album Welcome To O-Block last week. His singles “Took Her To The O,” “Why He Told,” and “How It Go” were emerging hits throughout the year as he gained momentum in garnering fans from across the hip-hop spectrum.

See more reactions from hip-hop below.

From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn’t the police who killed King Von. However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there . King Von reportedly was unarmed. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020

Von was just bout to take shit to the next level too 😔 RIP — CHASE B (@ogchaseb) November 6, 2020

😞 damn Von , Rest In Peace 💔 — Coi Leray 🦋 (@coi_leray) November 6, 2020

Rest in Paradise King Von 🕊🕊🙏🏽 — Cordae' (@cordae) November 6, 2020

This von shit sad man — Cozz (@cody_macc) November 6, 2020

RIP KING VON — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) November 6, 2020

RIP King Von 😥 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 6, 2020

Mane hell naw 😞 — Big Bagg (@MoneyBaggYo) November 6, 2020

Long Live King Von 🙏 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 6, 2020

Damn man 😔 RIP King Von — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 6, 2020