Hip-Hop Stars React To King Von’s Death At 26

Emerging Chicago rap star King Von was reported dead at 26 this morning after an altercation at an Atlanta lounge escalated to gunfire, leaving three dead and three injured according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While Von wasn’t a household name yet, he held a similar place of esteem to Pop Smoke, another rapper who was gunned down this year just as he was beginning to break through to the mainstream.

Among the rap peers and fans who chimed in were Chi-Town compatriots such as Chance The Rapper, Calboy, Dreezy, Joey Purp, and Queen Key, producers like Kenny Beats and Tay Keith, and admirers from across the world of hip-hop and R&B, including DVSN, Jacquees, Lil Yachty, YG, and more.

Von — whose real name was Dayvon Bennett — was signed to Lil Durk’s Only The Family Entertainment. 2020 was a turnaround year for the 26-year-old rapper, who’d been in and out of prison since his teen years and was awaiting trial along with Durk for a February 2019 incident where both rappers were alleged to have robbed and shot a man outside an Atlanta drive-in. Von experienced the biggest boost to his popularity earlier this year with the release of his Levon James mixtape and had just released his debut album Welcome To O-Block last week. His singles “Took Her To The O,” “Why He Told,” and “How It Go” were emerging hits throughout the year as he gained momentum in garnering fans from across the hip-hop spectrum.

