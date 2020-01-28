Kobe Bryant Was Actually A Really Good Rapper, Too

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death, he’ll be remembered for his feats on the court, his altruistic ways off it, his business endeavors, and for his rightfully polarizing public image. But he’s been sold short in one place: The unfair assessment of his rap career. I know what you’re thinking, but just hear me out. Kobe was a great rapper, he just came out at the wrong time.

Much like the perception of his performance at his day job, how you felt about Kobe’s rap career depended a lot on which version of Kobe’s rap career you were first introduced to. “K.O.B.E.” was a playoffs airball of a single intended to kickstart the legend, rack up highlights for the reel, and announce the arrival of a born winner who would be the next big superstar of the game. It did that, just probably not in the way Kobe and his management team hoped. Meanwhile, his verse on teammate Shaquille O’Neal’s deep album cut “3x’s Dope” with then-emergent Brooklyn rapper Sonja Blade was a vintage #24-era fusillade of wordplay that instead bared a Kobe Bryant who couldn’t help but to resolutely chase his idols in technical mastery, even at the expense of team chemistry and song cohesion.

Kobe had the unfortunate luck of his basketball style trailing into an era it wasn’t suited to, which incidentally reflects his rap style’s opposing problem. Kobe rapped the way he played basketball. While his methodical, one-man-army approach to hoops became anachronistic in the modern space-and-pace era that mostly benefits free-flowing, flashy, high-scoring point guards like Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Trae Young, his similar, saber-rattling, syllable-packed rhymes just didn’t jive with the flashy, free-flowing, shiny suit-wearing rap that ruled radio in the late ’90s.

In the ’90s, the separation between entertainment disciplines was much more pronounced and stratified than it is today. Many rappers may have wanted to be basketball players, but hip-hop hadn’t yet broken out sufficiently that it made sense for the reverse to be true. Sure, a rapper seemed like a cool thing to be, but back then, multi-sport stars were rare at a professional level. Only Michael Jordan was able to switch from a career in basketball to baseball and even then, only at a minor league level, where he made a pretty average showing before returning to his original calling as the greatest basketball player to ever live. He also tried his hand at acting, and we all know how that turned out.

In fact, the only basketball star at the time to have successfully crossed over in multiple entertainment venues then was Kobe’s future Lakers teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, who was considered an anomaly. Shaq certainly wasn’t taken very seriously as a rapper, despite his first album, Shaq Diesel, being certified platinum by the RIAA three years before Kobe was drafted to the NBA (and a much friendlier reception in recent years). It garnered mixed reviews — as did its multiple followups — demonstrating just how hard it was to break out of the boxes public perception put players in at the time. There was no social media to demonstrate players’ personalities outside of the sport, so it was harder to imagine that they could have interests, skills, and aspirations outside of chasing the Larry O’Brien trophy. Basketball players weren’t “supposed” to rap, so very few believed they could.

Meanwhile, hip-hop itself was still seen as kind of dangerous back then, the domain of hustlers and thugs — the end result of a cultural shift away from the poetic forebears Kobe himself sought to emulate toward the rugged imagery of Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and NWA. Hip-hop was too “gangsta” for the family-friendly image embraced by the corporate-pushed superstars of the NBA, which included the then-babyfaced Kobe Bryant. Not only did the NBA itself shy away from supporting its players who pursued rap careers — like “Jewelz,” better known as the 76ers’ Allen Iverson — but NBA players who wanted to pursue those careers often had a steep uphill climb to shake off their squeaky clean images. Just look at the aforementioned Iverson, who had his debut album shelved after the league office complained about its street-centric and homophobic content when he went too far for street cred.

Kobe himself was fresh out of high-school with a biography awash in privilege. Decades before Degrassi golden boy Drake proved that such an archetype could make “hipsters get along with the hood n****s,” hip-hop wasn’t ready to embrace a rapper who’d never fit the stereotypical depiction of struggle. Never mind that many of the biggest rappers of the Golden Era were middle class college graduates, the mainstream populace wanted to hear about shootouts in the ghetto, not on the basketball court. No one believed that Kobe would have anything of substance to say. He could have proved them wrong, but again, timing reared its ugly head to torpedo his aspirations before they got off the launchpad, because the way he rapped was anything but what audiences wanted to hear at the time.