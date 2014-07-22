Kurt Cobain And Courtney Love Were Taking Selfies Long Before It Was Cool

#Kurt Cobain #Selfies
07.22.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

The selfie is an unstoppable cultural phenomenon that threatens to kill us all (or at least make us really, really mad), but it’s been around for decades. And at one point, it was a cool thing to do, because who in the 1990s was cooler than Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love? Well, Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl, probably, but you get my point. There’s very little context for the bathroom snapshot above, other than Courtney’s holding some sort of machine that doesn’t begin with a lowercase “i” and Kurt looks the way I feel when I see someone taking a selfie.

