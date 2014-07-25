La Toya Jackson Has A New Music Video Out And, Uh, It’s Really Something

La Toya Jackson is back (although she was barely ever here in the first place) with a new music video for a song called “Feels Like Love.” Part of me doesn’t want to pick on a 58-year-old lady, but … It’s not very good. On a scale of recent bad music videos, I would probably say it’s worse than Paris Hilton’s, but still nowhere near as bad as Farrah Abraham’s. Even the titular chorus doesn’t make any sense, like it was written by someone who’s first language was not English:

Then we dance! Oh! Music but it feels like love. Then we dance! Slow! It takes more body but I lose control.

WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN. Music doesn’t feel like love. Music and love are completely different concepts. That’s like comparing eating to love. (Actually, eating is probably more similar to love.) Also she’s singing about dancing slow in an auto-tuned pop song with a techno beat.

I feel like La Toya Jackson is one of those people who doesn’t really quite fully have a grasp on the whole “being a person” thing, so all this dancing and everything looks stiff and robotic like that Kids in the Hall sketch where Bruce stars in a music video as teen pop sensation “Tammy.” Only this lady is almost sixty, so that could also just be the collagen talking.