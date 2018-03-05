Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lana Del Rey pays homage to several musical greats with her latest release. She covers “You Must Love Me,” which Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice originally co-wrote for Madonna and the 1996 film adaptation of their musical Evita. The bare-bones, Oscars-winning song drew all attention to Madonna’s surprising vocal range, at a time when her musical career was slumping. Meanwhile, Del Rey’s dreamy rendition features all the orchestral grandeur that we’ve come to expect from the surprise chart wonder.

This cover is part of a larger celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s five decades in music. On March 8, Webber himself releases his new memoir Unmasked. “You Must Love Me” also appears in hits collection Andrew Lloyd Webber Unmasked: The Platinum Collection, out March 18 on UMe/Polydor. Stars like Barbra Streisand, Donny Osmond, Beyoncé and Madonna herself will sing songs from productions like Cats, The Phantom Of The Opera, Jesus Chris Superstar and School of Rock.

“Andrew Lloyd Webber has been one of my primary inspirations in music, so to do a cover of one of his songs is a dream,” Lana Del Rey said in a press release. Listen to her take on “You Must Love Me” up top, then revisit the original below.