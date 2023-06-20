Latto Revealed The Advice Cardi B DMed Her About Internet Trolls

While some of their fans can’t help but pit the current crop of women in rap against each other (seriously guys, just watch sports. It’s the WNBA season! There are legit winners and losers every game!), many female rappers are more than content to show each other support and solidarity as they face sexism in the music industry and its audience. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Latto described just what forms that support can take.

“I get messages in my DMs all the time,” she revealed. “[Her rapper friends Cardi B and Yung Miami] telling me to stop responding to trolls, inviting me to birthday parties, album release parties. And a lot of DMs from Cardi especially like, ‘Stay focused. Don’t let no one trick you off your spot. I’ve been there before.’ And just giving me insight from stuff that they’ve already seen and done.”

Unfortunately, having this sort of outlook hasn’t stopped some fans from speculating that she’s got beef with one rapper or another — especially after she called out Nicki Minaj for allegedly being a bully who tries to stop other women from flourishing. When she mentioned Coi Leray in a line from her new song “Put It On Da Floor,” some fans tried to assert that they got into a physical altercation, even after their misunderstanding was resolved. And some fans can’t help comparing Latto to Ice Spice, who recently collaborated with Nicki.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.