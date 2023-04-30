Something In The Water festival was named in honor of founder Pharrell’s coastal hometown. However, fans are wondering if it was a prophecy. Over the gloomy weekend, music’s biggest names, including Skrillex, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, headed to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to bring a ray of musical sunshine. Instead, it is being reported that there was a thunderous squabble between two artists on the lineup.

Despite having quashed their shortlived feud, according to a fake social media account, Coi Leray and Latto were involved in an altercation at the festival. In a video captured on the event’s grounds, a group of individuals is engaged in what appears to be a brawl. Although the parties’ faces have not been confirmed, and neither party has issued a statement, the fake account claimed that it was the musicians.

Latto and Coi Leray get in physical altercation backstage at Something in the Water Festival. pic.twitter.com/ZsOkuSVis1 — Pop Base (@PoeBase) April 30, 2023

On the other hand, others quickly chimed in to repost a video of Latto at a local club appearance with the caption, “Latto and Coi Leray did not fight. This was Latto performing at a club last night. Stop being delusional and believing fake rumors.”

Latto and Coi Leray did not fight. This was Latto performing at a club last night. Stop being delusional and believing fake rumors. pic.twitter.com/xrIBFqfVc8 — Mari🇪🇹 (@Ethiomari) April 30, 2023

Based on the air being cleared after Latto’s second performance at Coachella, it is clear that these claims don’t have any truth to them.

