Coi Leray Spotify The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show 2023
Getty Image
Music

An Online Video Allegedly Depicting An Altercation Between Coi Leray And Latto Was Quickly Debunked

Something In The Water festival was named in honor of founder Pharrell’s coastal hometown. However, fans are wondering if it was a prophecy. Over the gloomy weekend, music’s biggest names, including Skrillex, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, headed to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to bring a ray of musical sunshine. Instead, it is being reported that there was a thunderous squabble between two artists on the lineup.

Despite having quashed their shortlived feud, according to a fake social media account, Coi Leray and Latto were involved in an altercation at the festival. In a video captured on the event’s grounds, a group of individuals is engaged in what appears to be a brawl. Although the parties’ faces have not been confirmed, and neither party has issued a statement, the fake account claimed that it was the musicians.

On the other hand, others quickly chimed in to repost a video of Latto at a local club appearance with the caption, “Latto and Coi Leray did not fight. This was Latto performing at a club last night. Stop being delusional and believing fake rumors.”

Based on the air being cleared after Latto’s second performance at Coachella, it is clear that these claims don’t have any truth to them.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×