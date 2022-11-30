Following GloRilla’s recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance, there are a lot of artists anticipating working with her it seems. One of those is DJ Jermaine Chambers, who posted a recent Facebook statement claiming that the rapper called him and wanted to collaborate on a song.

“So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote. “It’s time to turn my state up one more time.”

Eventually, Glo caught wind of Chambers’ post and had some choice words for his claim. “What are your talking about,” she responded. “Ian said sh*t like dat.”

Glo is frequently active on her Facebook under her real name Gloria Woods. A while back, she assisted a fan who needed help with bills as a birthday gift.

Despite her generosity for fans on social media, GloRilla doesn’t stay quiet when it comes to getting hate and weird comments. She recently fired back about people who didn’t like her music or positive nature. At the end of the day, she’s laughing with her Grammy nod.

“The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy,” she posted. “WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL. BUT GOD.”