A fan of GloRilla’s recently received a nice surprise in the form of financial help via Facebook, according to screenshots shared online. “Aye can I borrow 400 until next week?” the fan first posted, tagging GloRilla’s personal page. “I’LL PAY BACK SUH #HELPASISTAOUT #CASHAPPME.”

The rapper quickly responded, asking “What’s it for ?”

“bills. Bday Sunday ..” replied the fan, complete with a hand emoji.

Still, given GloRilla’s growing status in the music scene, it seems she wasn’t fully convinced. “Where da proof,” she asked. While the replies appeared to have ended there, the fan and Glo must’ve communicated about evidence one-on-one.

Shortly after the posts, GloRilla sent $1,000 to help the fan out with bills and some additional birthday treats… The amount went far over the initially requested $400. “Stay blessed,” her caption read in the CashApp screenshot that the fan shared on social media.

GloRilla’s generosity has also strengthened her fan base’s positive perception of her, based on the replies of an Instagram repost. “I love her!!! Like she is really a good person with a strong background of faith and giving,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, others opted for jokes and hoped to have some money help themselves. “Let me borrow some money too ? @glorillapimp probably can’t pay you back but just need a lil $1,000,” another wrote.