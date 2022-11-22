Glorilla BET
Getty Image
Music

A GloRilla Fan Needed Help Paying Bills, So The Rapper Apparently Went Above And Beyond With A Generous Contribution

by: Twitter

A fan of GloRilla’s recently received a nice surprise in the form of financial help via Facebook, according to screenshots shared online. “Aye can I borrow 400 until next week?” the fan first posted, tagging GloRilla’s personal page. “I’LL PAY BACK SUH #HELPASISTAOUT #CASHAPPME.”

The rapper quickly responded, asking “What’s it for ?”

“bills. Bday Sunday ..” replied the fan, complete with a hand emoji.

Still, given GloRilla’s growing status in the music scene, it seems she wasn’t fully convinced. “Where da proof,” she asked. While the replies appeared to have ended there, the fan and Glo must’ve communicated about evidence one-on-one.

Shortly after the posts, GloRilla sent $1,000 to help the fan out with bills and some additional birthday treats… The amount went far over the initially requested $400. “Stay blessed,” her caption read in the CashApp screenshot that the fan shared on social media.

GloRilla’s generosity has also strengthened her fan base’s positive perception of her, based on the replies of an Instagram repost. “I love her!!! Like she is really a good person with a strong background of faith and giving,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, others opted for jokes and hoped to have some money help themselves. “Let me borrow some money too ? @glorillapimp probably can’t pay you back but just need a lil $1,000,” another wrote.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×