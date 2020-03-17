‘Donald Glover Presents’ Is An Eclectic Experiment That Defies Easy Categorization

The reclusive Donald Glover surprised fans earlier this week with a brand-new project, dropped Beyonce-style in the middle-of-the-night and gone by noon the next day. While it technically didn’t have a “title” per se, fans have taken to calling it Donald Glover Presents, based on the website where it livestreamed for a few hours before being taken down, possibly because Glover wasn’t entirely happy with the execution and release. Fortunately, the internet saves everything, so we can examine what we did get it and possibly compare it to the final product down the road.

In typical Donald Glover fashion — post Awaken, My Love! anyway — Glover’s new album is an eclectic experiment that defies easy categorization. It’s not a “hip-hop” album anymore than it is a straight-up soul. funk, R&B, or rock album. Instead, it’s an amalgam of all those, borrowing and discarding elements of each at will and seemingly at random.

It doesn’t seem that there was an overall goal in collecting these 12 tracks together and releasing them in this way, other than because Glover could and because it seems to amuse him to defy expectations and the conventions of whichever medium he happens to be working in at any given moment. Glover is very much a product of Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo school of thinking: Throw it out and never bother to check what sticks.

We’ve seen glimpses of this over the past few years of Glover’s musical and artistic evolution. It started with “This Is America,” a rollicking neo-trap anthem whose latent political and social commentary was emphasized and enhanced — but never thoroughly explained — with its viral music video. Then, Glover decided to deconstruct the sneaker ad with a series of shorts that seemed to highlight his costar Mo’Nique’s comedic timing as much as the product itself.

There was Guava Island, a short film that functioned as much as an excuse to go on vacation with Rihanna as it did an extended music video for “This Is America” and the songs he’d released since then, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer,” which is also included in his latest release. Then, of course, there’s Atlanta, which is neither sitcom nor soap opera and which is at times a surrealistic fever dream that somehow spills out into reality in odd and unexpected ways.

Donald doesn’t seem to much care about the retail potential of each of these projects: He does them because they seem like fun in the moment and he puts them out because it wouldn’t be as much fun to keep them to himself. To be fair, he probably also puts them out because promotion or no, they’ll attract enough attention and make him enough money that he can continue to ensconce himself in whatever bubble he lives in when not touring and keep working on whatever other artistic endeavors strike his fancy. The world’s going to sh*t — can you blame him?

Or maybe that’s why he released Donald Glover Presents in the first place. It’s a lighthearted collection whose only unifying element is a sense of uplift to each song. “Little Foot Big Foot, Get Out The Way” sounds like the soundtrack of a colorful children’s movie, or maybe a PBS cartoon with edutainment and optimism as its core. Meanwhile, “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence)” evokes both Stevie Wonder’s Songs In The Key Of Life and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between The World And Me — addressed as a sort of hopeful letter to his son, with an adorable appearance from the addressee himself on the end as a kind of coda.