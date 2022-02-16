This year’s Record Store Day is on April 23, and now the moment everybody has been waiting for has arrived: The lengthy list of exclusive releases has been revealed.
Taylor Swift, this year’s Global Ambassador for RSD, is an exclusive 7-inch vinyl of “The Lakes,” which features both the album and “original” versions of the song, making the latter version of the song available on vinyl for the first time. She and others are also involved in a compilation album.
Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are releasing a split single that includes a version of “Making A Fire” re-worked by Mark Ronson and a version of “Chasing Birds” reimagined by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Childish Gambino is also making his 2014 EP Kauai available on vinyl for the first time ever.
Find the list of exclusive RSD releases below or on the Record Store Day website.
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead — The Century Of Self
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead — Madonna
A.R. Kane — Americana
Alan Vega — Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway
Albert Ayler — Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondation Maeght Recordings
Alice Cooper — Brutal Planet
Alice In Chains — We Die Young
Allman Brothers Band — Cream Of The Crop 2003 — Highlights
America — Alternates & Rarities
America — History 180 Translucent Blue Vinyl
America — History 180 White Vinyl
Angelo Badalamenti — Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers — In My Prime
Art Pepper — Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section [Mono]
Asia — XXX
Bad Company — Live 1979
Barry White — No Limit On Love
Be Bop Deluxe — Live In The Air Age
Belinda Carlisle — The Heaven on Earth Tour
Bell Biv Devoe — Poison
Ben Vaughn — The World Of Ben Vaughn
Bernard Butler — People Move On: The B-Sides, 1998 + 2021
Betty Harris — The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul
Bill Evans — Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert At The Teatro General San Martín, Buenos Aires
Bill Evans — Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert At The Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires
Billy Bragg — Life’s A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)
Billy F Gibbons — Hardware [Deluxe Edition]
Black Label Society — Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live
Black Pumas — Black Pumas [Collector’s Edition 7″ Box Set]
Blondie — Sunday Girl EP
Blue Stingrays — Grits & Eggs
Blur — Bustin’ + Dronin’
Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited — Dream Queen
Bomba Estero — Live in Dublin
Brian Bennett — Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk)
Brian Tyler — The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (Original Score)
Bruno Nicolai — La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)
Buena Vista Social Club — Ahora Me Da Pena
C-Bo — Orca (Deluxe Edition)
Calvin Keys — Full Court Press
Camera Obscura — Making Money
Charles Mingus — The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott’s
Charlie Benante — Moving Pitchers
Chet Baker — Live In Paris: The Radio France Recordings 1983-1984
Chicago — Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971 (Live)
Chief Keef — Sorry 4 The Weight (Deluxe Edition)
Childish Gambino — Kauai
Christian McBride — Conversations With Christian
Chuck Prophet — The Age of Miracles
Cold War Kids — Zowie Selects
Collective Soul — Disciplined Breakdown
Commander Venus — The Uneventful Vacation [25th Anniversary]
Coolio — It Takes A Thief
Corinne Bailey Rae — The Sea
Cypress Hill — The 420 Remixes
Czarface — Czarmageddon
Dana Gillespie — Foolish Seasons
Darlene Love — Darlene Love: The Many Sides of Love — The Complete Reprise Recordings Plus!
Daughtry — Dearly Beloved
Dave Brubeck Trio — Live From Vienna 1967
Dave Davies — Kinked
David Bowie — Brilliant Adventure EP
David Bowie — Toy EP (‘You’ve got it made with all the toys’)
Debbie Gibson — Lost in Your Eyes, The Duet with Joey McIntyre
Def Leppard — High ‘n’ Dry
Del Shannon — Rock On
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — Live in Loveland!
Dermot Kennedy — Doves & Ravens
Detective — Detective
Devo — Oh, No! It’s Devo (40th Anniversary Edition)
Dillinger Escape Plan — Dissociation
Dio — Double Dose of Donington
Doctor Who — Dead Air
Donna Summer — Donna Summer — 40th Anniversary Picture Disc
Durand Jones and the Indications — Power To The People
Echo & The Bunnymen — B-Sides and Live (2001 – 2005)
Edgar Froese — Epsilon In Malaysian Pale
Edison International — It Happened At The Hop: Edison International Doo Woppers & Sock Hoppers
Electronic — Remix Mini Album
Elton John — The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (EP)
Erasure — Ne:EP
Erika de Casier — The Sensational Remixes
Esther Marrow — Sister Woman
Everlast — Whitey Ford
Everything But The Girl — Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition)
Fats Domino — Here Comes… Fats Domino
Field Music — Plumb
Flash & The Dynamics — The New York Sound
Foo Fighters — “Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” b/w “Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)”
Frankie Goes To Hollywood — Altered Reels
Frankie and The Witch Fingers — Frankie and The Witch Fingers
Future — DS2
G.B.H. — City Baby Attacked By Rats
Gavid Rossdale — Wanderlust
Geoff Tate — Kings & Thieves
Gerard Way — Hesitant Alien
Girlhouse — The girlhouse Eps
Glass Animals — I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
Gojira — Live at Brixton Academy
Golden Smog — On Golden Smog
Gong — Gong In the 70s
Gorgon City — Olympia Remixes
Grateful Dead — Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)
Handsome Boy Modeling School — So… How’s Your Girl?
Hasaan Ibn Ali — Retrospect In Retirement Of Delay: The Solo Recordings
Heartbreakers — The L.A.M.F. demo sessions
Home Boy and the C.O.L. — Home Boy And The C.O.L.
Iggy Pop — Live In Berlin
Jacka — Tear Gas
James Blake — COVERS
James Luckett — May OST
Jay Bennett — “Kicking at the Perfumed Air” & “Whatever Happened I Apologize” with the film “Where are you, Jay Bennett?”
Jazz Sabbath — Vol. 2
Jeannie C. Riley — Harper Valley PTA
Jerry Garcia Band — Ragged But Right
Jessie Ware — Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)
Jesus Jones — Scratched – Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes
Jetstar Records — The Rock Sides
Jetstar Records — The Soul Sides
Jim Jones — Hustler’s P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)
Jimmy Cliff — Follow My Mind
Joan Jett And The Blackhearts — Acoustics
John Craigie — Abbey Road Lonely
John Fred & His Playboy Band — Judy In Disguise
John Williams — Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series
John Williams — The Cowboys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [50th Anniversary]
Johnny Marr — Spirit, Power & Soul
Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers — Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary]
Joni Mitchell — Blue Highlights
Jorma Kaukonen — The Land of Heroes
Joss Stone — LP1
Judas Priest — Hero Hero
KITTIE — Spit
Kacey Musgraves — star-crossed
Karen Dalton — Shuckin’ Sugar
Keith Richards — Talk is Cheap / Live At The Hollywood Palladium
Kenny Garrett — Sketches of MD: Live at the Iridium
Kid Creole and The Coconuts — Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places
Kirk Hammett — Portals
L’Imperatrice — Vanilla Fraise
L.A.Guns — Walking The Dead
La Femme — Paradigmes : Suppléments
La Luz — The Instrumentals
Larry Coryell — Fairyland
Laura Nyro — Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan
Lil Wayne — Sorry 4 The Wait
Linda Hoover — I Need To Shine
Lou Reed — I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson — The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)
Madness — Baggy Trousers
Madonna — Who’s That Girl (Super Club Mix)
Marco Beltrami — Mimic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Maria Callas — Maria Callas: Pure
Mariah Carey — #1’s
Masego — Studying Abroad: Extended Stay (EP)
Max Roach — We Insist
Maxim Mental — Fucking EP
Melanie C — Northern Star
Michel F April — Dead By Daylight V2 Original Soundtrack
Mike Oldfield — Tubular Bells II
Mike Watt + Larry Mullins — Fun House
Mikey Dread/Edi Fitzroy — The Gun / Jah Jah Style
Miles Davis — What It Is: Montreal 7/783
Mockasin, Connan & Ade — It’s Just Wind
Morcheeba — Blackest Blue – The Remixes
Mother Mother — O My Heart
Motorhead — Lost Tapes Vol 2
Mxmtoon — true colors (from Life is Strange)
My Morning Jacket — Live From RCA Studio A (Jim James Acoustic)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Live Seeds
Nick Lowe — Wireless World
Nicki Minaj — Beam Me Up Scotty
Nico — Live At The Hacienda ’83
Nico and The Faction — Camera Obscura
Night Beats — Live at Valentine
Night Ranger — Somewhere in California
Night Ranger — Wasted Time
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird — Magic Secrets 2022
Opeth — My Arms, Your Hearse
Otto Kentrol — No Mistakes
Paquito d´Rivera & Arturo Sandoval — Reunion
Parry Gripp — For Kids About To Rock
Patti Smith — Curated By Record Store Day
Pearl Jam — Live on Two Legs
Peppa Pig — Peppa’s Adventures: The Album
Pepper Adams with The Tommy Banks Trio — Live at Room At The Top
Pete Krebs & The Gossamer Wings — I Know It By Heart
Pete Townshend — Face The Face
Peter Gabriel — Live Blood
Peter Tosh — Complete Captured Live
Pixies — Live at Coachella 2004
Prince — The Gold Experience
Prodigy — Return of the Mac
Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys — The Bluegrass Sound
Ramones — The Sire Albums (1981-1989)
Ray Charles — Genius Loves Company
Red Hot Chili Peppers — Unlimited Love
Reigning Sound — Memphis In June
Rex Orange County — Apricot Princess – 5th Anniversary Edition
Richie Furay — In The Country
Richie Hell — Gumbo Limbo Remixes
Rick Astley — Whenever You Need Somebody
Ringo Starr — Ringo The 4th Translucent Blue Vinyl
Ringo Starr — Ringo The 4th Translucent Orange Vinyl
Rizzle Kicks — Stereo Typical
Robert Lester Folsom — Music and Dreams
Rockabye Baby! — Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On
Roky Erickson & The Explosives — Halloween II: Live 2007
Ron Sexsmith — Long Player Late Bloomer
Rory Gallagher — Live In San Diego ’74
Ryan Hamilton — 1221
Sam Smith — Nirvana
Sandy Denny — Gold Dust Live At The Royalty
Santana — Splendiferous Santana
Sara Bareilles — Little Voice
Satan’s Pilgrims — Live At Jackpot Records
Scott Walker — Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970
Sepultura — Revolusongs
Shankar Family & Friends — I Am Missing You
Sheena Easton — The Definitive 12″ Singles 1983-1987
Simple Minds — 5 x 5 Live
Slang — RSD 2022 7″
Slash — Live At Studio 60
Sleep Token — Sundowning
Soul Jazz Records Presents — 100% DYNAMITE! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady & Funk in Jamaica
Soul Jazz Records Presents — PUNK 45: I’m A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die! Art, Trash & Neon – Punk 45s In The UK 1977-78
Soul Jazz Records Presents — STUDIO ONE CLASSICS
Souren Baronian — The Middle Eastern Soul of Carlee Records
Speed, Glue & Shinki — Eve (2017 Remaster)
St. Vincent — The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)
Steve Earle — Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider’s Lament
Steve Hackett — The Tokyo Tapes
Stevie Nicks — Bella Donna
Stiff Little Fingers — BBC Live in Concert
Sun’s Signature — Sun’s Signature
Super Furry Animals — (Brawd Bach) – Rings Around the World
Superchunk — Incidental Music: 1991 – 1995
Supergrass — Moving
Surfbort — Keep On Truckin’
Suzanne Vega — Close-Up Extras
Tangerine Dream — Alpha Centauri
Tangerine Dream — Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975)
Tangerine Dream — Strange Behavior
Taylor Swift — The Lakes
Tegan and Sara — Still Jealous
Tennis System — Autophobia
Tesseract — Polaris
The Academic — Community Spirit EP
The Album Leaf — Past and Future Tense
The Bleeding Hearts — Riches to Rags
The Brand New Heavies — Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1 [30th Anniversary]
The Catatonics — Hunted Down
The Ceyleib People — Tanyet
The Cranberries — Remembering Dolores
The Cure — Pornography
The Damned — Strawberries
The Doors — L.A. Woman
The Everly Brothers — Hey Doll Baby
The Five Americans — Western Union
The Go! Team — Proof of Youth
The Grouch — Show You The World
The Gun Club — Live At The Hacienda ’83
The Jackson 5 — ABC
The Kinks — Waterloo Sunset EP
The Knack — Live At The House of Blues
The Lord — Forest Nocturne
The Lumineers — Brightside: Bonus Tracks
The Muffs — New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos
The Offspring — Greatest Hits
The Paul Butterfield Blues Band — The Original Lost Elektra Sessions (Expanded)
The Proclaimers — Sunshine on Leith (2 LP Expanded Edition)
The Rain Parade — Explosions in the Glass Palace
The Rationals — The Rationals
The Replacements — Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)
The Residents — Warning: Uninc – Live And Experimental Recordings 1971-1972
The Rolling Stones — More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]
The Rubinoos — The Rubinoos
The Sheila Divine — Where Have My Countrymen Gone
The Shocking Blue — At Home (The Singles)
The Sound — Counting The Days
The Sweet — Platinum Rare VOL 2
The Walkmen — Lisbon
The Who — It’s Hard (40th Anniversary)
The Whole Darn Family — Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain’t Nothing But Something to Do
Thomas Dolby — Hyperactive!
Tiny Tim & Brave Combo — Girl
Twiztid — I Tried 2 Warn U
Tyler Bates and Various Artists — Music from the Motion Picture Watchmen
U2 — A Celebration (40th Anniversary)
Udo Dirkschneider — My Way
Ultravox! — Live At The Rainbow 1977 (45th Anniversary)
Van McCoy — The Hustle
Various Artists — 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits
Various Artists — Adult Swim & RVNG INTL.: Correspondence
Various Artists — Atenção!: Novos Sons do Brasil
Various Artists — Big Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists — Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.3
Various Artists — Breakin’: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Various Artists — Go Ahead Punk…Make My Day
Various Artists — Greensleeves Ganja Anthems
Various Artists — Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk
Various Artists — Latin Legends Live (Tierra, El Chicano, Malo)
Various Artists — Love Is All I Bring
Various Artists — Panama’s Soul Gems
Various Artists — Portraits of Her
Various Artists — Song Confessional Vol 1
Various Artists — Soul Power ’68
Various Artists — The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1983
Various Artists — The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists — The Sam Phillips Years: Sun Records Curated by RSD, Volume 9
Viktor Vaughn — Vaudeville Villain
Vince Guaraldi Trio — Baseball Theme
Virgin Prunes — Pagan Lovesong (40th Anniversary Edition)
Vitamin String Quartet — VSQ Performs Coldplay’s Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends
Warrior Soul — Odds & Ends
Weyes Blood — A Certain Kind b/w Everybody’s Talkin’
Weyes Blood — The Innocents
Willie Nelson — Live At The Texas Opry House, 1974
Wipers — Over The Edge – Anniversary Edition
World Party — Seaview Records Presents: World Party – Curated By RSD
Wye Oak — If Children
Young-Holt Unlimited — Young-Holt Unlimited Plays Superfly
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.