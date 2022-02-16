This year’s Record Store Day is on April 23, and now the moment everybody has been waiting for has arrived: The lengthy list of exclusive releases has been revealed.

Taylor Swift, this year’s Global Ambassador for RSD, is an exclusive 7-inch vinyl of “The Lakes,” which features both the album and “original” versions of the song, making the latter version of the song available on vinyl for the first time. She and others are also involved in a compilation album.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are releasing a split single that includes a version of “Making A Fire” re-worked by Mark Ronson and a version of “Chasing Birds” reimagined by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Childish Gambino is also making his 2014 EP Kauai available on vinyl for the first time ever.

Find the list of exclusive RSD releases below or on the Record Store Day website.

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead — The Century Of Self

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead — Madonna

A.R. Kane — Americana

Alan Vega — Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway

Albert Ayler — Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondation Maeght Recordings

Alice Cooper — Brutal Planet

Alice In Chains — We Die Young

Allman Brothers Band — Cream Of The Crop 2003 — Highlights

America — Alternates & Rarities

America — History 180 Translucent Blue Vinyl

America — History 180 White Vinyl

Angelo Badalamenti — Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers — In My Prime

Art Pepper — Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section [Mono]

Asia — XXX

Bad Company — Live 1979

Barry White — No Limit On Love

Be Bop Deluxe — Live In The Air Age

Belinda Carlisle — The Heaven on Earth Tour

Bell Biv Devoe — Poison

Ben Vaughn — The World Of Ben Vaughn

Bernard Butler — People Move On: The B-Sides, 1998 + 2021

Betty Harris — The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul

Bill Evans — Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert At The Teatro General San Martín, Buenos Aires

Bill Evans — Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert At The Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires

Billy Bragg — Life’s A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)

Billy F Gibbons — Hardware [Deluxe Edition]

Black Label Society — Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live

Black Pumas — Black Pumas [Collector’s Edition 7″ Box Set]

Blondie — Sunday Girl EP

Blue Stingrays — Grits & Eggs

Blur — Bustin’ + Dronin’

Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited — Dream Queen

Bomba Estero — Live in Dublin

Brian Bennett — Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk)

Brian Tyler — The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (Original Score)

Bruno Nicolai — La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)

Buena Vista Social Club — Ahora Me Da Pena

C-Bo — Orca (Deluxe Edition)

Calvin Keys — Full Court Press

Camera Obscura — Making Money

Charles Mingus — The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott’s

Charlie Benante — Moving Pitchers

Chet Baker — Live In Paris: The Radio France Recordings 1983-1984

Chicago — Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971 (Live)

Chief Keef — Sorry 4 The Weight (Deluxe Edition)

Childish Gambino — Kauai

Christian McBride — Conversations With Christian

Chuck Prophet — The Age of Miracles

Cold War Kids — Zowie Selects

Collective Soul — Disciplined Breakdown

Commander Venus — The Uneventful Vacation [25th Anniversary]

Coolio — It Takes A Thief

Corinne Bailey Rae — The Sea

Cypress Hill — The 420 Remixes

Czarface — Czarmageddon

Dana Gillespie — Foolish Seasons

Darlene Love — Darlene Love: The Many Sides of Love — The Complete Reprise Recordings Plus!

Daughtry — Dearly Beloved

Dave Brubeck Trio — Live From Vienna 1967

Dave Davies — Kinked

David Bowie — Brilliant Adventure EP

David Bowie — Toy EP (‘You’ve got it made with all the toys’)

Debbie Gibson — Lost in Your Eyes, The Duet with Joey McIntyre

Def Leppard — High ‘n’ Dry

Del Shannon — Rock On

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — Live in Loveland!

Dermot Kennedy — Doves & Ravens

Detective — Detective

Devo — Oh, No! It’s Devo (40th Anniversary Edition)

Dillinger Escape Plan — Dissociation

Dio — Double Dose of Donington

Doctor Who — Dead Air

Donna Summer — Donna Summer — 40th Anniversary Picture Disc

Durand Jones and the Indications — Power To The People

Echo & The Bunnymen — B-Sides and Live (2001 – 2005)

Edgar Froese — Epsilon In Malaysian Pale

Edison International — It Happened At The Hop: Edison International Doo Woppers & Sock Hoppers

Electronic — Remix Mini Album

Elton John — The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (EP)

Erasure — Ne:EP

Erika de Casier — The Sensational Remixes

Esther Marrow — Sister Woman

Everlast — Whitey Ford

Everything But The Girl — Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition)

Fats Domino — Here Comes… Fats Domino

Field Music — Plumb

Flash & The Dynamics — The New York Sound

Foo Fighters — “Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” b/w “Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)”

Frankie Goes To Hollywood — Altered Reels

Frankie and The Witch Fingers — Frankie and The Witch Fingers

Future — DS2

G.B.H. — City Baby Attacked By Rats

Gavid Rossdale — Wanderlust

Geoff Tate — Kings & Thieves

Gerard Way — Hesitant Alien

Girlhouse — The girlhouse Eps

Glass Animals — I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Gojira — Live at Brixton Academy

Golden Smog — On Golden Smog

Gong — Gong In the 70s

Gorgon City — Olympia Remixes

Grateful Dead — Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)

Handsome Boy Modeling School — So… How’s Your Girl?

Hasaan Ibn Ali — Retrospect In Retirement Of Delay: The Solo Recordings

Heartbreakers — The L.A.M.F. demo sessions

Home Boy and the C.O.L. — Home Boy And The C.O.L.

Iggy Pop — Live In Berlin

Jacka — Tear Gas

James Blake — COVERS

James Luckett — May OST

Jay Bennett — “Kicking at the Perfumed Air” & “Whatever Happened I Apologize” with the film “Where are you, Jay Bennett?”

Jazz Sabbath — Vol. 2

Jeannie C. Riley — Harper Valley PTA

Jerry Garcia Band — Ragged But Right

Jessie Ware — Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)

Jesus Jones — Scratched – Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes

Jetstar Records — The Rock Sides

Jetstar Records — The Soul Sides

Jim Jones — Hustler’s P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)

Jimmy Cliff — Follow My Mind

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts — Acoustics

John Craigie — Abbey Road Lonely

John Fred & His Playboy Band — Judy In Disguise

John Williams — Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series

John Williams — The Cowboys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [50th Anniversary]

Johnny Marr — Spirit, Power & Soul

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers — Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary]

Joni Mitchell — Blue Highlights

Jorma Kaukonen — The Land of Heroes

Joss Stone — LP1

Judas Priest — Hero Hero

June 18

KITTIE — Spit

Kacey Musgraves — star-crossed

Karen Dalton — Shuckin’ Sugar

Keith Richards — Talk is Cheap / Live At The Hollywood Palladium

Kenny Garrett — Sketches of MD: Live at the Iridium

Kid Creole and The Coconuts — Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places

Kirk Hammett — Portals

L’Imperatrice — Vanilla Fraise

L.A.Guns — Walking The Dead

La Femme — Paradigmes : Suppléments

La Luz — The Instrumentals

Larry Coryell — Fairyland

Laura Nyro — Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan

Lil Wayne — Sorry 4 The Wait

Linda Hoover — I Need To Shine

Lou Reed — I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson — The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)

Madness — Baggy Trousers

Madonna — Who’s That Girl (Super Club Mix)

Marco Beltrami — Mimic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Maria Callas — Maria Callas: Pure

Mariah Carey — #1’s

Masego — Studying Abroad: Extended Stay (EP)

Max Roach — We Insist

Maxim Mental — Fucking EP

Melanie C — Northern Star

Michel F April — Dead By Daylight V2 Original Soundtrack

Mike Oldfield — Tubular Bells II

Mike Watt + Larry Mullins — Fun House

Mikey Dread/Edi Fitzroy — The Gun / Jah Jah Style

Miles Davis — What It Is: Montreal 7/783

Mockasin, Connan & Ade — It’s Just Wind

Morcheeba — Blackest Blue – The Remixes

Mother Mother — O My Heart

Motorhead — Lost Tapes Vol 2

Mxmtoon — true colors (from Life is Strange)

My Morning Jacket — Live From RCA Studio A (Jim James Acoustic)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Live Seeds

Nick Lowe — Wireless World

Nicki Minaj — Beam Me Up Scotty

Nico — Live At The Hacienda ’83

Nico and The Faction — Camera Obscura

Night Beats — Live at Valentine

Night Ranger — Somewhere in California

Night Ranger — Wasted Time

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird — Magic Secrets 2022

Opeth — My Arms, Your Hearse

Otto Kentrol — No Mistakes

Paquito d´Rivera & Arturo Sandoval — Reunion

Parry Gripp — For Kids About To Rock

Patti Smith — Curated By Record Store Day

Pearl Jam — Live on Two Legs

Peppa Pig — Peppa’s Adventures: The Album

Pepper Adams with The Tommy Banks Trio — Live at Room At The Top

Pete Krebs & The Gossamer Wings — I Know It By Heart

Pete Townshend — Face The Face

Peter Gabriel — Live Blood

Peter Tosh — Complete Captured Live

Pixies — Live at Coachella 2004

Prince — The Gold Experience

Prodigy — Return of the Mac

Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys — The Bluegrass Sound

Ramones — The Sire Albums (1981-1989)

Ray Charles — Genius Loves Company

Red Hot Chili Peppers — Unlimited Love

Reigning Sound — Memphis In June

Rex Orange County — Apricot Princess – 5th Anniversary Edition

Richie Furay — In The Country

Richie Hell — Gumbo Limbo Remixes

Rick Astley — Whenever You Need Somebody

Ringo Starr — Ringo The 4th Translucent Blue Vinyl

Ringo Starr — Ringo The 4th Translucent Orange Vinyl

Rizzle Kicks — Stereo Typical

Robert Lester Folsom — Music and Dreams

Rockabye Baby! — Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On

Roky Erickson & The Explosives — Halloween II: Live 2007

Ron Sexsmith — Long Player Late Bloomer

Rory Gallagher — Live In San Diego ’74

Ryan Hamilton — 1221

Sam Smith — Nirvana

Sandy Denny — Gold Dust Live At The Royalty

Santana — Splendiferous Santana

Sara Bareilles — Little Voice

Satan’s Pilgrims — Live At Jackpot Records

Scott Walker — Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970

Sepultura — Revolusongs

Shankar Family & Friends — I Am Missing You

Sheena Easton — The Definitive 12″ Singles 1983-1987

Simple Minds — 5 x 5 Live

Slang — RSD 2022 7″

Slash — Live At Studio 60

Sleep Token — Sundowning

Soul Jazz Records Presents — 100% DYNAMITE! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady & Funk in Jamaica

Soul Jazz Records Presents — PUNK 45: I’m A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die! Art, Trash & Neon – Punk 45s In The UK 1977-78

Soul Jazz Records Presents — STUDIO ONE CLASSICS

Souren Baronian — The Middle Eastern Soul of Carlee Records

Speed, Glue & Shinki — Eve (2017 Remaster)

St. Vincent — The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)

Steve Earle — Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider’s Lament

Steve Hackett — The Tokyo Tapes

Stevie Nicks — Bella Donna

Stiff Little Fingers — BBC Live in Concert

Sun’s Signature — Sun’s Signature

Super Furry Animals — (Brawd Bach) – Rings Around the World

Superchunk — Incidental Music: 1991 – 1995

Supergrass — Moving

Surfbort — Keep On Truckin’

Suzanne Vega — Close-Up Extras

Tangerine Dream — Alpha Centauri

Tangerine Dream — Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975)

Tangerine Dream — Strange Behavior

Taylor Swift — The Lakes

Tegan and Sara — Still Jealous

Tennis System — Autophobia

Tesseract — Polaris

The Academic — Community Spirit EP

The Album Leaf — Past and Future Tense

The Bleeding Hearts — Riches to Rags

The Brand New Heavies — Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1 [30th Anniversary]

The Catatonics — Hunted Down

The Ceyleib People — Tanyet

The Cranberries — Remembering Dolores

The Cure — Pornography

The Damned — Strawberries

The Doors — L.A. Woman

The Everly Brothers — Hey Doll Baby

The Five Americans — Western Union

The Go! Team — Proof of Youth

The Grouch — Show You The World

The Gun Club — Live At The Hacienda ’83

The Jackson 5 — ABC

The Kinks — Waterloo Sunset EP

The Knack — Live At The House of Blues

The Lord — Forest Nocturne

The Lumineers — Brightside: Bonus Tracks

The Muffs — New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos

The Offspring — Greatest Hits

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band — The Original Lost Elektra Sessions (Expanded)

The Proclaimers — Sunshine on Leith (2 LP Expanded Edition)

The Rain Parade — Explosions in the Glass Palace

The Rationals — The Rationals

The Replacements — Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)

The Residents — Warning: Uninc – Live And Experimental Recordings 1971-1972

The Rolling Stones — More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]

The Rubinoos — The Rubinoos

The Sheila Divine — Where Have My Countrymen Gone

The Shocking Blue — At Home (The Singles)

The Sound — Counting The Days

The Sweet — Platinum Rare VOL 2

The Walkmen — Lisbon

The Who — It’s Hard (40th Anniversary)

The Whole Darn Family — Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain’t Nothing But Something to Do

Thomas Dolby — Hyperactive!

Tiny Tim & Brave Combo — Girl

Twiztid — I Tried 2 Warn U

Tyler Bates and Various Artists — Music from the Motion Picture Watchmen

U2 — A Celebration (40th Anniversary)

Udo Dirkschneider — My Way

Ultravox! — Live At The Rainbow 1977 (45th Anniversary)

Van McCoy — The Hustle

Various Artists — 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits

Various Artists — Adult Swim & RVNG INTL.: Correspondence

Various Artists — Atenção!: Novos Sons do Brasil

Various Artists — Big Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Various Artists — Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.3

Various Artists — Breakin’: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Various Artists — Go Ahead Punk…Make My Day

Various Artists — Greensleeves Ganja Anthems

Various Artists — Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk

Various Artists — Latin Legends Live (Tierra, El Chicano, Malo)

Various Artists — Love Is All I Bring

Various Artists — Panama’s Soul Gems

Various Artists — Portraits of Her

Various Artists — Song Confessional Vol 1

Various Artists — Soul Power ’68

Various Artists — The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1983

Various Artists — The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Various Artists — The Sam Phillips Years: Sun Records Curated by RSD, Volume 9

Viktor Vaughn — Vaudeville Villain

Vince Guaraldi Trio — Baseball Theme

Virgin Prunes — Pagan Lovesong (40th Anniversary Edition)

Vitamin String Quartet — VSQ Performs Coldplay’s Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends

Warrior Soul — Odds & Ends

Weyes Blood — A Certain Kind b/w Everybody’s Talkin’

Weyes Blood — The Innocents

Willie Nelson — Live At The Texas Opry House, 1974

Wipers — Over The Edge – Anniversary Edition

World Party — Seaview Records Presents: World Party – Curated By RSD

Wye Oak — If Children

Young-Holt Unlimited — Young-Holt Unlimited Plays Superfly

