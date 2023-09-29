Latto isn’t the one to play around with. On her new single, “Issa Party,” our cover star fires some warning shots at people who’ve been trying to throw dirt on her name.

Latto puts her haters and naysayers on notice, warning them that they can look forward to a surprise from her if they don’t stop trying to play her.

“B*tch, I’m red, not green, lil’ ho, stop playin’ with me / I hate borin’ b*tches, they be throwin’ off my energy,” she raps on the song’s opening verse.

Fellow Georgia rapper Baby Drill pops in, warning that he’s about that action, both on and off of the internet.

“Drill just beat another body, take a shot, let’s celebrate / Twitter beef, don’t do the back and forth, pull up shootin’ for days,” he raps.

On the song’s chorus, the two interpolate Waka Flocka Flame’s hit song, “Grove St. Party.”

Latto and Baby Drill have been teasing the fiery collaboration over the course of the past week. The song’s accompanying video is set to premiere in the near future, and ahead of the video, Latto teased the clip by transforming the famed Atlanta strip club Magic City into Latto City.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Issa Party” above.