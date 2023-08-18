Week by week, Latto has been giving her magical touch to new singles. Whether she’s dipping her toes into the K-Pop pool with BTS’ Jung Kook, or revving up her engines with Jay Rock and Anderson .Paak, you can bet she’s coming through with the flames. Tonight (August 18), Latto is giving a fiery update to a rap classic with her new single, “Technique.”

“Technique” features a sample of Eric B & Rakim’s song, “Don’t Sweat The Technique” as Latto adds a feminine, Atlanta touch to the New York classic.

In addition to dropping so much new music this summer, Latto also announced that she has teamed up with Wing Stop, which will now be selling a “Latto Meal.”

“my man has the Latto Meal every night but y’all can now too at @wingstop for a limited time,” she said in an Instagram post announcing the deal.

While Latto has alluded to the aforementioned man on several occasions, she has not yet revealed his identity. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she said that she plans to keep it this way.

“If something is special to me, I’m going to keep it close to me,” said Latto, “because everything else has to be front and center about my life.”

You can see a special conversation between Latto and Rakim above.