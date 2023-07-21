In the streaming era, songs longer than three minutes feel like an anomaly. Even more rare today are rap songs with three verses. But tonight, Jay Rock, Anderson .Paak, and Latto brought back what the game has been missing for a while.

On their new collaboration “Too Fast (Pull Over),” Jay, Anderson, and Latto can’t help but party it up and toast to their accomplishments.

Though he’s been doing more singing lately — particularly with his Bruno Mars collaborative side project, Silk Sonic — Anderson makes a return to rap, with a catchy chorus.

“Pull ovеr, that ass too fast / Hit the ATM and grab more cash / Yеs, lord, feelin’ like a new man,” he says.

Though Jay hasn’t put out an album since 2018’s Redemption, he reminds us that he hasn’t left the building at all.

“Send a stepper up the stairway to heaven / Put a pole dancer in a Mercedes / She wanna watch P Valley and go half on a baby,” raps Jay in his verse.

In the video, as guests are partying in a pool at a mansion, Latto is seen dancing on the aforementioned pole on the Mercedes. She also reminds us that she’s not going to let any haters faze her or let anyone use her name for clout.

“B*tches want the come up, ain’t gon’ give ’em one / Pull up in the, ‘Skrrt,’ then I pull off in a different one / A bigger one, expensive one, the Lamby or somethin’ / Pull the switch on their ass like a Grammy or somethin’” she raps.

You can see the “Too Fast (Pull Over)” video above.

Anderson .Paak is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.