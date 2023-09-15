Last year, The Fugees’ highly-awaited 25th-anniversary tour to celebrate the release of their album, The Score, was canceled, leaving fans around the world upset. To make it up to their longtime supporters, the group managed to pull off a surprise performance at the 2023 Roots Picnic.

Now, the group’s Ms. Lauryn Hill is on the road celebrating the same milestone for her Grammy Award-winning debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The anniversary tour kicked off on September 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you plan on attending, here is the show’s full setlist from September 8, according to setlist.fm, which should indicated how future shows will go.

You can also find the remaining tour dates can be found underneath the setlist. Find more information here.

1. “Everything Is Everything”

2. “When It Hurts So Bad”

3. “Final Hour”

4. “Lost Ones”

5. “Ex-Factor”

6. “To Zion”

7. “Nothing Even Matters”

8. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli cover)

9. “I Used to Love Him”

10. “Forgive Them Father”

11. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”

12. “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

13. “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (Lori Lieberman cover)

14. “Ready or Not” (Fugees song)

15. “Fu-Gee-La” (Fugees song)

16. “Turn Your Lights Down Low” (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

09/23 — New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/01 — Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/03 — Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena *

10/05 — Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena *

10/07 — Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays #

10/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

10/26 — Toronto, ON – Scotia #

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

11/02 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena #

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum #

11/07 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena #

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

* with Koffee

# with Fugees