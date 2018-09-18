Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Social media for many people has devolved into a non-stop cacophony of people shouting past one another amid what can feel like a never-ending deluge of increasingly alarming news. But every once in a while, something comes along to remind us that, hey, not everything is terrible. To that end, I give you Lenny Kravitz’ enormous scarf.

I know Lenny Kravitz scarf day is not until November, but I really feel like I need it today pic.twitter.com/0gPht3PoIx — Rosamund Dean (@RosamundDean) September 14, 2018

I don’t know how else to say this, but that is one truly beautiful, wildly absurd fashion statement. For his part, Kravitz, one of the most stylish human beings on the planet, is one of maybe 10 people anywhere capable of coming close to pulling it off. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, and the giggly host asked him to explain why he decided to step out basically wearing a full-on blanket, then showed the picture which nearly killed Questlove from laughing too hard.

Nevertheless, Kravitz decided to throw up his hands and shift the blame away from himself for the whole thing. “The guy who made that scarf, you can blame it on,” he said. “He made that scarf, and he gave it to me. And that was the day that I thought I would break it out. I had no idea there would be paparazzi.”

I mean, sure all of that is true, but as the guy who decided to pick it off the rack and wear it out around town, it’s hard to lay the blame anywhere but on Kravitz’s no-doubt extra-warm shoulders.