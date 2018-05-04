Columbia Records

You’d be forgiven for being thrown by the new direction of soul singer Leon Bridges on his latest effort, Good Thing. For fans of Coming Home, his super throwback 2015 debut, the updated tones and rhythms on this new album might be a bit too much of a departure, but for those listeners, I’d recommend a little patience and an open mind. Good Thing rewards both and lives up to its title, even as it trades in its predecessor’s Sam Cooke essence for an aesthetic with a much broader range, but no less depth.

The album hangs onto a few of Bridges’ trademarks — a live band, analogue recording techniques, a staunch refusal to follow modern trends in R&B — even as it updates its sounds to include eclectic funk grooves and western twang. Where Coming Home benefitted from its thick layer of dust, evoking a feeling vaguely akin to an excursion through an ancestor’s attic, exploring their record collection and rediscovering gems from a bygone era, Good Thing wears its pristine, glossy surfaces proudly, knowing that there’s nothing bland about its polished sheen. It’s unafraid to mine the same vintage inspirations — perhaps not reaching as far back — but it also has the confidence to blend it with newer influences, from hip-hop to disco, to craft something smooth, familiar, comforting, but daring at the same time.

Bridges benefits tremendously from the infusion of contemporary production by Nate Mercereau and Ricky Reed, who previously worked with the likes of Meghan Trainor and Shawn Mendes. He maintains his knack for tender, personal stories of his family and upbringing, but “Georgia To Texas” doesn’t sound like anything he’s done before, feeling a bit like a practice session at its outset, and turning into a full-bellied ballad complete with saxophone, before fading back into a melancholy reminiscence of days long past. It’s a stunning mirror of the heartbreaking, orchestral single “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” which starts the album, as Bridges’ range spans roller rink jukebox jams like “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)” and the bluesy ode to makeup sex, “Mrs.” The way the front half of the album reflects its stripped down denouement is the exact subtle sort of clever quirk that made Coming Home repeat button fodder.