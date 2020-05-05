Lil Dicky has gone from barely accepted punchline of hip-hop to cornering the market on comedy television acclaim thanks to his semi-autobiographical FX show Dave. Based loosely on his own life and experiences maneuvering on the outskirts of rap stardom, Dave became a sensation after its fifth episode, “Hype Man,” revealed the show’s emotional center and willingness to tackle serious topics alongside its dick jokes and awkward, fish-out-of-water scenarios involving Dicky’s encounters with cooler, more established rappers.
Dicky himself — or Dave, as he has stated he actually prefers to be called — posted a long caption on Instagram reflecting on the show’s success and his personal philosophy, which might well be equated to “shoot your shot.” While he acknowledges in the post that privilege has played a part in his rise to stardom, so too has his boldness — to succeed or to fail, you first have to try, which is what he clearly wants to impress on his followers, who he thanks for believing in him from the beginning.
“This picture was captured of me during the first shoot day of season one,” he reveals. “If I look overwhelmed, it’s because I was.
I had never written a script before. I actually downloaded the screenwriting software for the first time to write this season. I had never acted before. Never executive produced before. Never done anything beyond make rap songs and videos.”
However, he continues, “A lot of people believed in me. Many of you did from the start of my career. I could tell that it wasn’t just about my music, you guys actually liked and believed in ME. As a person.” The takeaway, he writes, “Let me be a prime example when I say that things are totally possible in life. I had no legitimate reason to believe I could be a successful rapper. But I believed, and then I became that. I had no real reason to believe I could make a great tv show without any experience. But I believed, and I believe we achieved that.”
View this post on Instagram
This picture was captured of me during the first shoot day of season one. If I look overwhelmed, it’s because I was. I had never written a script before. I actually downloaded the screenwriting software for the first time to write this season. I had never acted before. Never executive produced before. Never done anything beyond make rap songs and videos. But a lot of people believed in me. Many of you did from the start of my career. I could tell that it wasn’t just about my music, you guys actually liked and believed in ME. As a person. Then, I was lucky enough to have Fx believe in me too. And then an incredible group of writers, a cast and crew…who came to work every day on a show created by a guy who’s never even worked in the medium before, yet was demanding it be treated and approached like it was the most important work of their careers. And somehow, they all cared about it just as much as I did. They believed it was going to be special. I don’t know why, but they did. Let me be a prime example when I say that things are totally possible in life. I had no legitimate reason to believe I could be a successful rapper. But I believed, and then I became that. I had no real reason to believe I could make a great tv show without any experience. But I believed, and I believe we achieved that. The thing that was always driving me, and still is to this day: “what if I’m right…” I couldn’t afford to never know that answer. So I tried my hardest to find out…And I am so relieved that I did. Because I was fuckin right!!!! What outlandish things to believe! I did it!!!! No matter what you’re interested in pursuing, do yourself a favor and find out if you are right too. And even if you aren’t, you’ll never blame yourself for being wrong. Because you tried your best and that’s all you can do. And that’s peace of mind as far as I can tell. What the hell am I even blabbering about? I’m honestly so privileged that this post is probably annoying and somehow problematic in a way that’s beyond my comprehension. But go watch the finale. I feel like my whole career has been building to it, not just the season. And I gave it my all. Love, Dave
Read Lil Dicky’s full caption in the embed above.