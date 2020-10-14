Lil Nas X has been teasing new music for some time now. In July, he said his debut album was almost done and gauged its progress at 92 percent completed. By the start of October, that number was up to 98%. It looks like his first full-length release may be wrapped up now. At the very least, the rapper is teasing something new for November.

Yesterday, a fan noted on Twitter, “it has been 480 days since Lil Nas X dropped an original song. this wait comes to an end soon.” The rapper responded, “nasvember right around the corner,” with a party hat emoji. He also updated his social media bios to include the phrase “nasvember,” and in an Instagram Story, he wrote that he’s gonna have big moments beyond November as well: “2021 gonna be me in god mode! I can’t f*ckin wait!”

nasvember right around the corner 🥳 — nope (@LilNasX) October 13, 2020

🚨 @LilNasX teases his new music era will kick off this November: “nasvember 🤍” pic.twitter.com/rhzMR6kXEJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2020

Lil Nas X already has some confirmed plans for next year, as he recently announced his first children’s book, C Is For Country, which goes on sale in January. The publisher’s bio describes the book, “Join superstar Lil Nas X — who boasts the longest-running #1 song in history — and Panini the pony on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown. Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style.”