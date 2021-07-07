Lil Nas X had one of the most memorable music moments of Saturday Night Live‘s most recent season when he accidentally tore his pants during his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” performance. While having that sort of gaffe on live national television might be embarrassing, as is noted in a new New York Times profile on Nas, his torn trousers “weren’t even the worst thing to happen to him that night.”

Lil Nas X wants to be not just a pop star but a visibly gay one — founded on genuine pride and comfort. After years of hiding himself, he is trying to be a hitmaker, a pop star, an out gay man and a sexual being. @jazzedloon profiles him for @NYTMag. https://t.co/UYGJ6IB64z — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 7, 2021

After the performance, Nas was feeling good, so while at the show’s after-party, he shot his shot with somebody he had been chatting with online. The rapper’s advances were shot down, though, as the person said they were flattered but had a boyfriend.

“I was like, ‘Damn, you’re that loyal,'” Nas said. “I love it. You forget sometimes that people are, like, really loyal, and it’s like, I want to do that.” The rejection was still hard to stomach though, but Nas reminded himself that “no matter what I do or accomplish in this life or whatever, I’m never going to get everything I want.”

Nas left the party to return to his hotel room and get a hold of himself. Once he got there, he gave himself a pep talk in the mirror and then fell asleep on the toilet.

