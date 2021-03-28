Lil Nas X has left the internet in a bit of a frenzy this past weekend thanks to his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video. The images of hell and the singer’s interaction with a devilish character in the visual have left fans with mixed reactions toward it. However, that’s only half of it as a collaboration has made some even more upset because of its satanic inspiration.

Lil Nas also announced an upcoming shoe collaboration with viral company MSCHF. The two have partnered for limited edition customized Nike Air Max 97s that have been dubbed as “Satan Shoes.” Set for a March 29 arrival, the shoes will contain a drop of human blood mixed with ink inside its sole and only 666 pairs will be available at the price of $1,018.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

They are (the drop of blood not my steez though) also people don’t realize MSCHF dropped a pair of Jesus Walk on Water Air Max 97 filled with 60cc of Holy Water sourced from the Jordan River in 2019 The Lil Nas X shoe is literally just a flip of that release. pic.twitter.com/CsKD3LOkXt — Daric C. (@DaricCott) March 28, 2021

For what it’s worth, the shoe collab is just a flip of Air Max 97s that MSCHF released back in 2019. The “Jesus Shoes” were filled with 60cc of Holy Water from the Jordan River. In addition to that, as some have mistaken, the Satan Shoes are not the result of a partnership with Nike. A spokesperson for the brand denied the existence of a collab with the shoes saying, “Nike did not release nor design these shoes.”

What actually happens here is MSCHF purchases the shoes sold by Nike and adds their own designs and modifications to it before reselling them. MSCHF is also known for these unorthodox releases as a 2020 Business Insider profile credited them for “creating some of the most absurd, cynical, and viral projects and products that have spread across the internet.”

Keeping all of this in mind, some fans are upset with the theme of Lil Nas’ and MSCHF collab while others see no issue with it. As expected, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

You can read some reactions below and to learn more about the Satan Shoes, click here.

My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

Y’all don’t even have $1018 to buy those Lil Nas X Nikes. So, exactly what are we talking about? — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) March 28, 2021

😂Mfs be racist, have babies out of wedlock, lie, cheat , wear mixed fabrics ,wear jewelry,work on Saturdays, eat seafood but this is where they draw the line #Nike #LILNASX pic.twitter.com/1daecCyOXC — killzTune (@eurosteppp) March 28, 2021

Y'all wearing Nikes with blood in it on Palm Sunday. Y'all better stop playin with Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. pic.twitter.com/PVFZJnREKJ — When There's a Will (@WillPower215) March 28, 2021

Y’all be fake mad at Nike every week 😭😂 — CHASE (@ChaseNCashe) March 28, 2021

Them Lil Nas X satan shoes look good. pic.twitter.com/vAEzmR2Ccn — irritated african🇳🇬 (@__Ikike__) March 27, 2021

Christians will be baited into marketing anything. do they not realize that these Satan shoes are a mockery? free marketing for Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/QoTcg9s4Ze — handing out dubs (@letmefwu) March 28, 2021

I hate that we live in a society where @LilNasX can’t make “Satan Shoes” but we are all supposed to be ok with Christianity forced down our throats in almost every aspect of Western Culture? Fuck that. These religious freaks need to worry about the pedophiles of their churches. — BRI LUNA (@YungKundalini) March 27, 2021

Christians: “All Gays will burn in hell” Lil Nas X: “might as well make some cute shoes before hand “ Christians: pic.twitter.com/B0M6P13ISW — Deez_Nutz (@De_Nycole1) March 28, 2021