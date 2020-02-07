Lil Tecca Takes Over The Homecoming Dance In His Cole Bennett-Directed ‘IDK’ Video

17-year-old New York rapper Lil Tecca had an outstanding 2019 with his breakout single “Ransom” and its follow-up mixtape, We Love You Tecca. Now, though, it’s time for him to get down to business and prove he’s no one-hit wonder. His first step is the new single, “IDK,” which will presumably appear on his major-label debut album. Check out the video, which is directed by Cole Bennett for Lyrical Lemonade, above.

Tecca reportedly does double duty on the new track, both rapping and producing the guitar-driven, snake-rattle beat. He states his mission pretty plainly from the outset, rhyming “we not doin that beef sh*t” on the hook and slipping quickly into his melodic flow. While anyone looking for super lyrical rapping might be disappointed, they may also be surprised by some clever references to Tecca’s teenage interests: “You keep the Rolex, G-Shock be the watch,” he rhymes. “She animated, no Itachi.” Meanwhile, the video parodies a high school homecoming, with Tecca breaking the dress code and roaming the halls while shimmying to his latest potential hit.

Tecca’s album, which is rumored to be called Virgo World, is set to be released sometime in 2020 on Republic Records.

Press play on the “IDK” video above.