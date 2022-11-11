After making a triumphant return this summer with “Beat The Odds,” which he dropped just two months after being shot seven times in a botched robbery, Lil Tjay has another heater on his hands. On his latest single, “Give You What You Want,” Tjay channels his inner romantic, as he attempts to woo a new flame.

He opens the song, softly rap-singing, “I’ll do whatever to spoil you / Trippin’ ’bout you like I’m runnin’ on oil / You a queen, your whole demeanor is royal / just wanna caress, rough sex, break you down, and adore you.”

Back in August, Tjay shared a video on Instagram, in which he is seen recovering in a hospital bed. He appeared to be in good spirits as he teased new music, the first piece of which was “Beat The Odds.”

I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support,” said TJay in the video. “I been looking at the DMs, comments and everything else and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know. Most people don’t survive it. But I’m here, here for a reason. New music coming soon.”

Check out “Give You What You Want” above and the tour dates below.

12/11 — Los Angeles @ The Novo

12/14 — Toronto @ Rebel

12/16 — Montreal @ Place Bell

12/17 — Boston @ House Of Blues

12/29 — New Jersey @ Wellmont Theater