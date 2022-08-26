Lil Tjay is making a comeback, following a shooting this past June. On his new single, “Beat The Odds,” he makes a return, grateful for the support of his fans, friend, and family, who have stuck with him throughout this tragedy.

Earlier this week, Tjay revealed that he was shot seven times during a botched robbery.

“Seven shots, it was tough, you know?,” he said in an Instagram video. “Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason.”

In the song’s video, which was directed by Tjay himself, he is seen in a hospital room, recovering from the shooting. His room is filled with balloons and gifts, as friends and family come to see him. He is seen recording music through a microphone by his bet, with a producer laying down a beat on a laptop.

Later on in the video, Tjay is seen in a church, expressing gratitude for having survived the shooting. He also makes a return to the studio, ready to get back to work and make music, just two months after the traumatic event.

“This has been a long road to recovery but I’m happy to have a second chance,” said Tjay in a statement accompanying the song’s release. “Stay tuned…I’m back.”

Check out “Beat The Odds” above.