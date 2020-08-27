As New York drill’s popularity rises, it appears the subgenre has attracted the attention of some bigger name artists who are ready to jump on the train. ASAP Ferg and Lil Wayne, from New York and New Orleans respectively, are the latest artists to zero in on the burgeoning phenomenon by way of guest appearances on Jay Gwuapo‘s new song, “No Ceillings.”

“No Ceilings” is, of course, the name of a well-known Wayne mixtape, which makes him an appropriate addition to the Axl Beats-produced track. Meanwhile, Ferg takes the train from Harlem to Brooklyn to join the festivities, fitting right in along song the crooning of Wayne and Gwuapo. Wayne runs the anchor leg with a warp speed verse that finds him maintaining his energy from Funeral and the “What’s Poppin” remix — both of which feel like they came out ten years ago, but actually dropped this year.

Gwuapo, who turns just 19 years old this year, was profiled in XXL for its “What I Do” freestyle series. He went viral in 2018 with his song “Downbad,” accumulating millions of streams on Spotify and YouTube, and released his debut album From Nothing Pt. 1 in 2019 on Polo Grounds/RCA Records.

Listen to Jay Gwuapo’s “No Ceilings” featuring ASAP Ferg and Lil Wayne above.