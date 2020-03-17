Lil Yachty has been on a comedic roll lately, turning the various memes about him around and using them to show off his own sense of humor. Just about a week ago, he donned a dress and a wig to troll his trolls as a parody of Oprah in his “Oprah’s Bank Account” video with Drake and DaBaby and now, he’s using his penchant for collecting designer goods — and a topical reference to current events — to fire back at rumors that he’s gone “broke.”

The rumor stems from Yachty’s appearance on Complex‘s Everyday Struggle nearly three years ago, when then-host Joe Budden challenged him over the terms of his recording contract. A cavalier Yachty revealed he was unconcerned so long as the checks kept coming in. Of course, that meant that when Yachty was recently sued for $200,000 by a jeweler over a supposedly bounced check, the internet was merciless in declaring him too broke to afford the shine he’d accumulated over the years.

Yachty may well get the last laugh though. Since he’s already selling $300,000 worth of clothes and merch on Grailed, he joked on Instagram that since toilet paper has become such a hot commodity due to coronavirus hoarding, he’d part with a Bape-branded pack of suddenly valuable product for $500. “As u all may have heard, I went broke a while back so I’ve decided to flip designer toilet paper as a new career,” he wrote in the photo’s caption. “so bape toilet paper.. sure.. price May be a little steep.. but it’s a rare necessity currently.. so $500.”

He ensured maximum exposure for the post with a tweet of strategic hashtags, including a misspelled reference to coronavirus and a possible explanation for the post: #niggasfuckedupinthecribsellintoiletpaper. Check out the post above, and follow Uproxx’s coronavirus coverage here.