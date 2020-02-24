Lil Yachty Reportedly Put $300K Worth Of Old Clothes Up For Sale On Grailed

Lil Yachty is now in the business of selling clothes, but he hasn’t started a clothing label. Instead, the 22-year-old rapper — who does have pretty extensive experience in the fashion business thanks to his partnerships with Nautica and Reebok — has partnered with Grailed to put his own collection up for sale — reportedly to the tune of around $300,000.

Grailed is a service that offers a marketplace for members to buy and sell vintage and rare pieces for and from their personal collections. According to Billboard, the service’s “Yacht Week” is the most expensive collaboration in its history and includes 750 pieces of clothing as well as accessories, footwear, jewelry, memorabilia, and toys. Among the items Yachty put up for sale are the one of the first designer shirts he ever bought (a white Yves Saint Laurent button-down), a Jesus piece worth $65,000, and the Minnesota varsity jacket he wore in the video for his breakout hit, “Minnesota.”

Grailed is running a preview of the collection from February 24-28, with a giveaway allowing members to win some of the items — including the jacket listed above — for free. The sale itself starts March 2 with three drops a day for five days. The giveaway winner will be announced March 6.

For more information or to sign up for the giveaway, click here.