In January, Lil Yachty took to Instagram and teased a new song, sharing some studio footage and captioning the post, “Y’all mind If I treat 2020 like 2016 with the melodies?” Interestingly, the snippet included lyrics that made mention of “Oprah’s bank account, and later that month, the track leaked with the title “Oprah’s Bank Account.”

The leaked song also featured DaBaby, but Lil Yachty has upped the star power on the track since then: He released the official version of the song today, and in addition to DaBaby, it also features Drake. The video features Lil Yachty playing “Boprah,” with the first guest on The Boprah Show being Drake. The video features extended music-less sections that play out like a normal talk show, and Drake’s banter focuses on him growing his beard and taking playful jabs at Yachty. Later, he does a sitdown interview with DaBaby in his home, and DaBaby deadpans about the benefits of his songs all sounding the same.

It’s been barely over a week since Lil Yachty’s last album, a collaborative effort with Lil Keed, Zaytoven, and Lil Gotit called A-Team. Meanwhile, DaBaby recently reunited with Lil Baby in Stunna 4 Vegas’ “Do Dat” video. As for Drake, he dropped a pair of new songs at the end of February, “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.”

Watch the hilarious “Oprah’s Bank Account” video above.