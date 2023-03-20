After closing out 2022 with the surprise album No Thank You, UK rapper Little Simz carried plenty of momentum into the new year as she toured Europe. Over the weekend, she released a new documentary, On Stage Off Stage, recounting her tour experiences and capturing the quiet moments between the chaos of performing.

In it, we see Simz working with her tennis trainer — staying in shape is important, after all — rocking stages across Europe, chatting with fans, and conducting interviews with her tour crew, from the manager to the sound man. She also shoots a music video, explaining how she employed its director at the last minute before the song was even done.

The documentary is a fascinating look into the life of an independent artist and just how jam-packed Simz’s schedule can actually be, even as she’s expected to come out each night with the same energy after a day spent traveling, shooting videos, or trying to unwind with one of the hardest sports to play. On Stage Off Stage is another smart visual component to the No Thank You rollout after the short film of the same name, proving that Simz is no slouch when it comes to packaging her music.

Watch On Stage Off Stage at the top of the page.