All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

03.04.19 1 hour ago

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of March #.

Tuesday, March 5

Evan Jenkins

Elton John @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

John is a certified legend, and the good news is that if you’re busy on Tuesday, he has a handful of other dates in the area this week.

Ryley Walker @ Union Pool [Tickets]

Walker had a big 2018 thanks to his two albums: Deafman Glance, and his Dave Matthews Band covers album, The Lillywhite Sessions.

Wednesday, March 6

Philip Cosores, Uproxx

Elton John @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Thursday, March 7

Getty Image

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]

A Boogie is fresh off the release of Hoodie SZN, which was the rapper’s first No. 1 album.

Kelly Clarkson @ NYCB LIVE: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum [Tickets]

There’s no denying that Clarkson’s hits like “Since U Been Gone” and “My Life Would Suck Without You” are timeless classics.

Love Rocks NYC (Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy, Hozier, and more) @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

The third annual event benefits God’s Love We Deliver, which provides meals to people with severe illnesses in New York.

