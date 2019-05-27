Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of May 27.

Tuesday, May 28

Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones

Björk @ The Shed [Tickets]

Simply put, Björk is one of the most enigmatic and engaging performers of all time.

The Japanese House @ Webster Hall [Tickets]

Good At Falling is low-key one of the year’s best albums so far.

Wednesday, May 29

Kathryn Vetter Miller

The Voidz @ Market Hotel [Tickets]

Before The Strokes begin their global re-takeover, check out Julian Casablancas with his other band.

Weyes Blood @ Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]

Read our review of Titanic Rising here.

Thursday, May 30

Getty Image

Anderson .Paak (with Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat) @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

.Paak is making the best music of his career right now, AND he’s bringing Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat with him to MSG.

Calpurnia @ Irving Plaza [Tickets]

This is more than just a Stranger Things band, as Finn Wolfhard and company can really rock.