SZA Rents Out A Theater For Fans To See ‘The Woman King’ In New Jersey

The Woman King is proving to be one of the buzziest films of the year, as well as one of the most critically acclaimed. One of the film’s biggest supporters is SZA, who took to Twitter today to share that she rented out a theater in New Jersey.

“PLEASE GO SEEE ITTTT !,” she said in a tweet.

JERSEY I BOUGHT OUT THE THEATER TO SEE THE WOMAN KING TODAY FOR FREE AT 5:30 PM!! PLEASE GO SEEE ITTTT ! pic.twitter.com/vzpYBAou65 — SZA (@sza) September 24, 2022

SZA herself won’t be at the theater, as she is performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana. But no matter where she is, she is always looking to give back to New Jersey. Last year, she partnered with TAZO and American Forests to plant trees in neighborhoods affected by environmental racism.

“My grandma lives in Newark, N.J., and there are no trees anywhere,” SZA said in an interview with Elle last year. “Growing up around that area was definitely a downer.”

Viola Davis first discussed The Woman King earlier this year, during an interview with Oprah, which premiered on Netflix this April/

“Looking at all these young women who are a part of this story, I’m telling you, I see the future in a lot of these young girls,” she said. “The confidence they have, the work ethic they have, it made me feel so proud just looking at how they showed up every day for work, how they understood the assignment.”