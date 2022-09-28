While in Washington DC during a stop on her Special tour, Lizzo paid a visit to the Library Of Congress. She was invited to the Library last week by Carla Hayden, the Librarian Of Congress, who offered to show her the library’s collection of over 1,800 flutes. One of those flutes includes James Madison’s crystal flute from 1813. In response to Hayden’s invitation, Lizzo replied, “IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!”

IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!! https://t.co/aPcIthlqeo — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 24, 2022

Last night, during her show at the Capital One Arena, she was handed the flute and played a few notes on it while twerking.

In a video shared to her Twitter account, Lizzo says, “B*tch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight. Thank you to the Library Of Congress for preserving our history. And making history freaking cool. History is freaking cool, you guys.”

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

The video is captioned, saying, “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE. NOW YOU HAVE. IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE– THANK YOU @librarycongress.”

Check out the clip from Lizzo’s DC concert above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.