In 2015, Richmond, Virginia-native Lucy Dacus planted her stake as one of the most exciting, emotionaly-impactful singer-songwriters of her generation with her incredible, debut album No Burden. Now, three years later, she looks to exceed the lofty expectations some have for her with the release of her sophomore record Historian, that is set to drop on March 2. We’ve already gotten a listen to the first single, “Night Shift,” and today, Dacus has decided to whet our appetites with another track from the record.

Titled “Addictions,” the new song swaggers with a distinct, bass-heavy undercurrent that’s lifted thanks to some jangly guitar melodies, a cacophony of horns, and Dacus’ own, lithe voice. The video, which is described as a love-letter to her hometown, was directed by the singer herself and mixes views of the past with visions of the present through a mix of black and white and color imagery.

As she described in a press release announcing her latest album, Historian follows along an emotional arc many of us have felt in the wake of the 2016 Presidential election. “It starts out dark and ends hopeful, but it gets darker in between; it goes to the deepest, darkest, place and then breaks,” she explains. “What I’m trying to say throughout the album is that hope survives, even in the face of the worst stuff.”

You can watch the video for Lucy Dacus’ latest single “Addictions” in the video above.