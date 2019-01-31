Lucy Dacus Announced A Holiday Series Titled ‘2019’ With A Cinematic Cover Of ‘La Vie En Rose’

Matador Records

There are some artists who make music so charmingly addictive that you wish they would release entire albums for each major (and minor) holiday, simply so you’d have more material to binge-listen to. Lucy Dacus is one of those — with just two full-length albums out in the world, including 2018’s wildly successful Historian, it’s easy to feel like you just can’t get enough.

Thankfully, Dacus is announcing a new series that does just that: Later this year, she’s releasing a physical EP titled 2019 made up of originals and covers that coincide with specific holidays, each dropping around their respective date. Today she’s gifted us with its first release:Aa bilingual cover of Edith Piaf’s famed “La Vie En Rose.” And in true Lucy Dacus style, she gives the classic a lurching, emotional, cinematic spin, one that aptly fits the Valentine’s Day spirit, whether you’re fiercely in love or fully the opposite.

About the cover, Dacus said:

From the first time I heard it, I thought ‘La Vie En Rose’ was a perfect song. Hearing it, I knew that, one day, I would fall in love. I want someone to listen to this while running at top speed to the doorstep of the person they adore, ready to profess their deep, undying love. (PS, there’s a longer story about singing this song as a duet with my middle school janitor, but it is not concise).

2019 will include tracks that make nods to Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day (and Taurus season), Independence Day, Springsteen’s Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s. You can listen to Dacus’ rendition of “La Vie En Rose” here, and catch her on tour at one of the dates below.

