Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has announced another run of dates for her Heard It In A Past Life Tour.

Following two sets of sold-out North American dates, Rogers has announced a new set of dates for this summer and fall. She’ll be hitting some cities she hasn’t visited before (Santa Barbara) and some cities she hasn’t played since her album Heard It In A Past Life came out (Austin). Rogers will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks and American pop musician Empress Of.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale March 29. Check out the full itinerary below.

07/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/30 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

07/31 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

09/14 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/20 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/23 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

09/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/28 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!+

09/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE+

10/01 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall+

10/02 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall+

10/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann+

10/05 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center+

10/08 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem+

10/09 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte^

10/11 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Amp^

10/12 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando^

10/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium^

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory^

10/19 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater^

+ Empress Of to support

^ Jacob Banks to support