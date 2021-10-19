Two weeks ago, Toronto-based electro R&B/synth wave duo Majid Jordan announced their third full length album and first in four years, Wildest Dreams, out later this month. Comprised of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, the pair have already dropped a few stellar singles off of the album in the sleek 80’s dance floor floor inflected “Summer Rain,” the upbeat electro soul banger “Waves of Blue,” and one hell of a shoulder to cry in in “Been Through That.”

But now with the acoustic “Forget About The Party,” they’re really flashing a distinct versatility. Singing over a handsome guitar melody, Al Maskati paints the nightlife of The Six into the hook while he pleas with the object of his affection to drop what she’s doing and come be by his side: “The city’s got you blinded by the life, forget about the party, come to mine / I’ll give myself to you like its a habit, everything you wanted, you can have it.” He transitions from a gentle delivery into a high-pitch falsetto, showing palpable range that matches the diverse early offerings that Wildest Dreams has already yielded.

Listen to and watch the visualizer for “Forget About The Party” above and check out their upcoming tour stops below.

Wildest Dreams is due 10/22 via OVO Sound.

11/11 – San Francisco

11/19 – Los Angeles

11/20 – Los Angeles

11/27 – Chicago

11/20 – Brooklyn

12/1 – Brooklyn

12/2 – Toronto

Majid Jordan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.