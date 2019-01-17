Jamie Nelson

Maren Morris‘ debut studio album, 2016’s Hero, made her a country darling, and her 2018 single with Zedd, “The Middle,” made her a pop sensation. “The Middle” was inescapable last year, introducing a whole new audience to Morris’ powerful voice.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Texas-born singer-songwriter has finally released her follow-up to “The Middle,” the mellow, soothing “Girl.” Produced by industry legend Greg Kurstin and co-written with “The Middle” collaborator Sarah Aarons, the song has the sheen of Morris’ big pop hit, but maintains the down-to-earth confessionalism she perfected on Hero. On “Girl,” Morris sings to a female friend, or perhaps herself. She recognizes how tough it is out there, constantly competing against ideals of what you think you should look and be like, warring with yourself because society teaches young women that they way they are is never enough. Morris promises the listener (or her friend, or herself) that “everything is gonna be alright.” It’s a soothing balm of a song, perfect to blast on repeat whenever you have a bad day or just need reassurance that somebody else has felt this way, too.

“Girl” is the first single off Morris’ upcoming sophomore studio album, due out later in 2019. Morris also announced today that she will embark on the Girl: The World Tour this spring with fellow country singer-songwriters Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn. Check out the tour dates below, and listen to “Girl” above.

03/09 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

03/21 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/28 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

03/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/18 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

04/19 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/20 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

04/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/04 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

05/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre

05/18 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

05/19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

05/21 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

05/22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05/24 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

05/25 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

05/26 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

05/27 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/29 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

05/30 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

05/31 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

08/16 — Auckland, New Zealand @ The Logan Campbell Centre

08/17 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Town Hall

08/19 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane City Hall

08/21 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre

08/22 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

08/23 — Canberra, Australia @ UC Refectory