Maren Morris‘ debut studio album, 2016’s Hero, made her a country darling, and her 2018 single with Zedd, “The Middle,” made her a pop sensation. “The Middle” was inescapable last year, introducing a whole new audience to Morris’ powerful voice.
The Texas-born singer-songwriter has finally released her follow-up to “The Middle,” the mellow, soothing “Girl.” Produced by industry legend Greg Kurstin and co-written with “The Middle” collaborator Sarah Aarons, the song has the sheen of Morris’ big pop hit, but maintains the down-to-earth confessionalism she perfected on Hero. On “Girl,” Morris sings to a female friend, or perhaps herself. She recognizes how tough it is out there, constantly competing against ideals of what you think you should look and be like, warring with yourself because society teaches young women that they way they are is never enough. Morris promises the listener (or her friend, or herself) that “everything is gonna be alright.” It’s a soothing balm of a song, perfect to blast on repeat whenever you have a bad day or just need reassurance that somebody else has felt this way, too.
“Girl” is the first single off Morris’ upcoming sophomore studio album, due out later in 2019. Morris also announced today that she will embark on the Girl: The World Tour this spring with fellow country singer-songwriters Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn. Check out the tour dates below, and listen to “Girl” above.
03/09 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
03/21 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/28 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
03/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04/18 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
04/19 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/20 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre
04/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/04 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
05/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre
05/18 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine
05/19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
05/21 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
05/22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05/24 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
05/25 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
05/26 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
05/27 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/29 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
05/30 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
05/31 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
08/16 — Auckland, New Zealand @ The Logan Campbell Centre
08/17 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Town Hall
08/19 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane City Hall
08/21 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre
08/22 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
08/23 — Canberra, Australia @ UC Refectory
