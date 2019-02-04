Getty Image

During the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi, and Spongebob Squarepants, Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine whipped off his shirt during their closing song, “Moves Like Jagger,” and sparked a frenzy of reaction on Twitter. The 39-year-old singer has kept himself in stellar shape over the years, filling up his upper torso with a veritable mural of tattoos, which drew plenty of attention of their own. It was the physique that those tattoos adorned that netted the biggest response, however.

While one commenter thought that Levine’s move was the “highlight of the halftime show,” while others merely responded with the expected thirsty reaction .gifs. K-Pop stan accounts, meanwhile, had their usual response of inserting their favorite bands into the discussion. One NBA fan, the social media manager for SB Nation, even tweeted a reminder that Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick got his tattoos after being inspired by Levine’s.

Of course, a common theme of many of the replies took advantage of the moment to highlight the perceived double standard of Levine being allowed to snatch his whole shirt off while Janet Jackson was censured and banned for her “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004. The jokes, critiques, and commentary flew fast and furious, so check out some of the best reactions below.

Adam Levine taking his shirt off was the highlight of the halftime show — katie (@psychogf_) February 4, 2019

The tattttttts on Adam Levine pic.twitter.com/ZHbQr6P5Ae — Jill Kessler (@jilliankesslerr) February 4, 2019

damn since when did Adam Levine look this fine 😳😳 no homo bro haha pic.twitter.com/29PgUgy5dO — Jeff #SuperBowlSunday (@kijongnini) February 4, 2019

maybe if adam levine sung like this pic.twitter.com/7LELM92rNv — 𝘢𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘦 ࿐ྂ (@MlLKYMARK) February 4, 2019

never forget jj redick got an arm sleeve because of adam levine pic.twitter.com/7Dv8nM2ewq — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine is now facing a class-action lawsuit after he steals approximately 100 million girlfriends nationwide during the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Vfs5MBJSC5 — Jordan Payton (@LEGIQN) February 4, 2019

So it's okay for Adam Levine of Maroon 5 to show a nipple(s), at the #SuperBowl half-time show? Janet must be upset. 😉 pic.twitter.com/7pQQqXVOwR — Michael Klinck (@MichaelKlinck) February 4, 2019

That Janet Jackson was a bigger problem for America than Adam Levine’s high cholesterol sweatiness, speaks volumes. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine: tattoos like he’s MS-13 Voice like he’s 13 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine's slippery hairless body — Jarrod Alonge (@JarrodAlonge) February 4, 2019

didn’t check twitter for eight minutes and came back to the gays begging for adam levine’s dick pic.twitter.com/kkiId3wMYm — jonah saw the favourite x137 (@jonahraleigh) February 4, 2019

If Adam Levine took his shirt off halfway across @LakeSuperior, he’d never make Whitefish Bay. #SuperiorBowl pic.twitter.com/M1d3gHnBdD — Bart Zienda (@bzienda) February 4, 2019

Me, seeing Adam Levine’s nipples instead of a heart-wrenching rendition of Sweet Victory: pic.twitter.com/nDi5XjdouF — Sam (@smajeffords) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine did an epic impression of Squilliam Fancyson pic.twitter.com/W97nt8BEtX — 🍍Kanye Uchiha🍍 (@piinkhat) February 4, 2019

This country should have a serious chat about why Adam Levine’s nipples are, uh, apparently “acceptable” on TV but Janet Jackson was shamed and blacklisted for something she didn’t even do.#SuperBowl — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 4, 2019

maybe if adam levine did THIS the halftime show wouldn’t have flopped #SuperBowlLlll pic.twitter.com/dgPdYOb84Q — zach @ YAMAMITSU DAY 💚🧡 (@floorb6) February 4, 2019

Me after seeing Adam LeVine with his shirt off and those tattoos pic.twitter.com/AcMquuVACb — Jennnn🌹 (@wuutjennaay) February 4, 2019

adam levine took off his shirt like an uncle at thanksgiving when kid rock comes on — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) February 4, 2019

adam levine: *takes off shirt* white moms everywhere: pic.twitter.com/pthOGTSdeC — Gil Faizon™️® (@olive_molester) February 4, 2019

If Adam Levine thinks taking off his shirt was some form of cover for not doing sweet victory, well then you are sorely wrong Adam #PepsiHalftime — unbeLEAHvable_11 (@LeahSchearer) February 4, 2019

There’s no way you can be more offended by Colin Kaepernick taking a knee than Adam Levine popping his shirt off during the halftime performance — Rōb Fëė (@robfee) February 4, 2019

me watching adam levine take his shirt off 🗿 pic.twitter.com/EdaxjPvbPZ — saggy (@SERENSTRIPITY) February 4, 2019