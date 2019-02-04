During the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi, and Spongebob Squarepants, Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine whipped off his shirt during their closing song, “Moves Like Jagger,” and sparked a frenzy of reaction on Twitter. The 39-year-old singer has kept himself in stellar shape over the years, filling up his upper torso with a veritable mural of tattoos, which drew plenty of attention of their own. It was the physique that those tattoos adorned that netted the biggest response, however.
While one commenter thought that Levine’s move was the “highlight of the halftime show,” while others merely responded with the expected thirsty reaction .gifs. K-Pop stan accounts, meanwhile, had their usual response of inserting their favorite bands into the discussion. One NBA fan, the social media manager for SB Nation, even tweeted a reminder that Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick got his tattoos after being inspired by Levine’s.
Of course, a common theme of many of the replies took advantage of the moment to highlight the perceived double standard of Levine being allowed to snatch his whole shirt off while Janet Jackson was censured and banned for her “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004. The jokes, critiques, and commentary flew fast and furious, so check out some of the best reactions below.
