Two years after his debut album Lady Lady, Masego finally returned at the end of 2020 with a new EP, Studying Abroad. The six-track effort found the singer and instrumentalist taking his sound to different corners of the world, including Africa and the Caribbean. His collaboration with Don Toliver, “Mystery Lady,” proved to be a standout effort, and months later he delivered a remix of the track on the deluxe for the 2020 release. Masego gives the project another push with a video for the remix.

The new video comes without a verse from Don Toliver, with Masego taking complete control of the vocal responsibilities. The singer is accompanied by a graceful dancer who doubles as his titular mystery lady for the video. The pair make the best out of each other’s company as they transverse Mexico City, enjoying the summer sun and the area’s peaceful environment.

Fans of Masego will soon be able to watch him perform songs from Studying Abroad: Extended Stay as well as other efforts from his impressive catalog. He’s set to bring his talents to HER’s Lights On Festival which will make stops in Concord, California and Brooklyn, New York this year.

You can watch the video for the remix of “Mystery Lady” above.

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay is out now via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records. Get it here.