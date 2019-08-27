Meek Mill’s Original Criminal Case Is Officially Closed

08.27.19 1 hour ago

Meek Mill is officially a free man after his original case was closed today, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Meek pleaded guilty to gun possession and prosecutors dropped all other charges. Meek was given no prison time, as he’s already spent the last decade in and out of the system, eventually becoming an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform. The original case was considered tainted by the arresting officer, who was on a list of unreliable witnesses.

Meek issued a statement expressing his gratitude towards his supporters for being freed. “I’m extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas,” he wrote. “I have always told the truth—that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence, I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that and—in conjunction with my work on the REFORM Alliance—I’ll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system.”

“I want to express my gratitude to all of my supporters, especially Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, my legal team, and everyone else who stood by me throughout the years,” he continued. “It’s important that we now channel our energy into helping the millions that are unjustly trapped in our criminal justice system.”

