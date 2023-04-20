Earlier this month, “Heart On My Sleeve” circulated social media. It was an AI-generated track that paired Drake with The Weeknd. After going viral on DSPs, Universal Music Group requested it to be taken down. However, many were fooled.

Meek Mill was among the fans streaming the song, and he even praised it on Twitter. “This my 5th time banging this and it’s flame,” he wrote, according to HipHopDX. “We need new music from y’all 2.” The tweet has since been deleted.

UMG gave a statement to Billboard regarding their decision to take down “Heart On My Sleeve.” “The training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law),” they said, “as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation. We’re encouraged by the engagement of our platform partners on these issues – as they recognize they need to be part of the solution.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.