As someone who’s been a victim of the prison system, Meek Mill has spent the last few years advocating for reform that would provide fairer circumstances to those who have been incarcerated or face jail time. So it should come as no surprise that the rapper is in full support of a parole reform bill that New York State legislators will soon vote on. If passed, the Less Is More bill will eliminate incarceration for a large number of technical parole violations. And in a post on Twitter, Meek showed his support for the bill.

I am calling on NYS Legislature to pass the Less is More Act before they leave town next week! We need meaningful parole reform in NYS now! @ShontellSmith @AndreaSCousins @CarlHeastie @Reform@NYUJ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2021

“I am calling on NYS Legislature to pass the Less is More Act before they leave town next week!” the rapper wrote. “We need meaningful parole reform in NYS now!”

In addition to eliminating incarceration for technical parole violations, the Less Is More bill would also improve due process, provide quicker hearings, and deliver earned time credits for people under community supervision. According to Revolt, the bill is currently supported by more than 275 community and advocacy groups in New York as well as several Democratic members in Congress.

According to LessisMoreNY.org, a site dedicated to the bill, there are “approximately 35,000 people under active parole supervision in New York State who at almost any time can see their efforts to successfully rejoin the workforce and reintegrate into their families and their communities disrupted by reincarceration for a technical violation.” It adds that this risk “drives up the population in the state prisons and local jails, wasting taxpayer money.”

You can read Meek’s tweet above.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.