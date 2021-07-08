Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox truly have a way with words when it comes to describing their relationship. Kelly infamously wears a drop of her blood around his neck and Fox once said being in love with him is like “being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.” But despite their very public displays of affection, Fox still has to constantly field critics who slam her for the age gap between them. Fox chalks it up to the patriarchy, but still has a explicit message for those carrying judgement: “Go f*ck yourself.”

Fox recently sat down for an in-depth interview with InStyle Magazine where she spoke about her recent career resurgence and the moment she decided to stop living in fear of critics. The conversation inevitably turned to her romance with Kelly, who was recently seen packing on the PDA with Fox after painting his tongue black at the Billboard Awards.

Fox says she is sometimes criticized for dating a younger man, which she labels as “ridiculous.” Fox is only four years older than Kelly, a fact she says wouldn’t ever be mentioned if the roles were reversed:

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f*ck yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

The actress also says she has paparazzi questioning where her kids are, a question that her ex-husband is never asked. “You don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids,” she said. “They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

Of course, Kelly also made an appearance in the InStyle interview. When asked about what Fox is like, the musician fired off another head-scratching compliment. “She’s like the earth,” he said. “When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition.”

Read Fox’s full interview with InStyle here.