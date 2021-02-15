A handful of months ago, Megan Fox said of dating Machine Gun Kelly, “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.” Indeed, things between the two seem to be intense, as further evidenced by what it appears Kelly has just revealed.

Over the weekend, Kelly shared a gallery of photos of himself and Fox and captioned it, “i wear your blood around my neck,” accompanied by a knife and blood drop emoji. The second image in the post appears to be a necklace that features a drop of blood sandwiched between two plates of glass. So, the implication there is that Kelly had that necklace made with a drop of Fox’s blood, which, given what they have publicly shared about their relationship, doesn’t seem too far out of their ordinary.

In other Kelly news, he is a newly minted sex toy peddler, as he has a hot pink vibrator among his merch offerings on his official website now.

Check out Kelly’s post below.