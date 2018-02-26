Metallica Announced A New North American Leg Of Their Worldwired Tour

It’s been well over a year since Metallica released their most recent album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, but the heavy metal legends don’t seem ready to end the promotional cycle quite yet. After spending much of 2017 on the road, melting faces in massive outdoor stadiums across the world, Metallica have announced a new run of live dates in basketball arenas across North America.
Set to kick off on September 2nd in Madison, Wisconsin, the latest leg of the band’s WorldWired tour will wind it’s way across the Midwest, take them into Canada, before hitting the Northeast, West Coast and Deep South. All told, this new jaunt will keep them out on the road until March 2019 in an attempt to hit numerous markets they missed during the previous leg in 2017, including dates in El Paso, Birmingham, Alabama and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which they are playing for the first time in 25 years.
Tickets go on sale on March 2nd and can be purchased here. Check out the full run of new dates below.
09/02 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
09/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
09/06 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
09/08 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
09/11 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
09/13 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/15 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
10/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
10/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/20 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/29 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/28 — Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
11/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
12/02 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/09 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/18– Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
01/20 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
01/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
01/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/28 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
01/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
02/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/28 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/02 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
03/04 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
03/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/09 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Join The Discussion: Log In With