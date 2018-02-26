Metallica Announced A New North American Leg Of Their Worldwired Tour

Getty Image

It’s been well over a year since Metallica released their most recent album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, but the heavy metal legends don’t seem ready to end the promotional cycle quite yet. After spending much of 2017 on the road, melting faces in massive outdoor stadiums across the world, Metallica have announced a new run of live dates in basketball arenas across North America.

The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70 — Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018

Set to kick off on September 2nd in Madison, Wisconsin, the latest leg of the band’s WorldWired tour will wind it’s way across the Midwest, take them into Canada, before hitting the Northeast, West Coast and Deep South. All told, this new jaunt will keep them out on the road until March 2019 in an attempt to hit numerous markets they missed during the previous leg in 2017, including dates in El Paso, Birmingham, Alabama and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which they are playing for the first time in 25 years.

Tickets go on sale on March 2nd and can be purchased here. Check out the full run of new dates below.

09/02 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

09/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

09/06 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

09/08 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

09/11 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09/13 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09/15 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

10/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

10/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/20 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/29 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/28 — Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

11/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

12/02 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/09 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/18– Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

01/20 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

01/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/28 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

01/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

02/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

02/28 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/02 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

03/04 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

03/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/09 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena