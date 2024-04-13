Future and Metro Boomin are on a heater. We Don’t Trust You, their collaborative studio album that dropped on March 22, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Future and Metro Boomin followed that up with We Still Don’t Trust You, a “completely separate body of work” that’s all but guaranteed to also debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Between the two, Future and Metro Boomin have released 42 songs in three weeks.

Still, Metro Boomin won’t rest.

On Friday evening, April 12, Metro a 65-second visual for “All My Life” featuring Lil Baby — one of 25 tracks from We Still Don’t Trust You. The behind-the-scenes video hits all the appropriate notes for a behind-the-scenes video.

There are various shots of luxurious cars, including but not limited to a Tesla Cybertruck. While someone is lighting up in the studio, Future can’t stop vibing to his own “All My Life” bars about selling out Madison Square Garden while his peers can only sell out Barclays Center, flying to Japan, taking a Xanax (“I’m so f*ckin’ high, I can’t even see straight”), and “Ballin’ on this sh*t like Johnny Manziel.”

Listen to “All My Life” above, and check out the full We Still Don’t Trust You tracklist here.