Future and Metro Boomin are about to outdo themselves with We Still Don’t Trust You .

When Can You Play Future And Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You Album On Spotify?

We Still Don’t Trust You will be released on Friday, April 12. So, the album should be available to stream on Spotify (and across all DSPs) at 9 p.m. PST on April 11 and midnight EST on April 12. As its title suggests, Future and Metro’s collaborative album follows in the footsteps of We Don’t Trust You, which dropped on March 22.

On April 4, Metro Boomin posted on X (formerly Twitter), “This is not a deluxe. This is a completely separate body of work. #WeSTILLDontTrustYou 4/12/24.” Metro also teased the album with a clip of the late Kobe Bryant at a press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers went up 2-0 in the 2009 NBA Finals. “What’s there to be happy about?” Bryant said, looking disgusted. “Job’s not finished.”

this is not a deluxe this is completely separate body of work#WeSTILLDontTrustYou 4/12/24 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 4, 2024

WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU pic.twitter.com/1LG9dGdD6M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 4, 2024