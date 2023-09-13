Metro Boomin has had a hell of a year. On top of dropping his Heroes & Villains album last December, which features the hit single, “Creepin’” with The Weeknd, the prolific producer has contributed to Young Thug’s Business Is Business album, and he executive produced the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

As his impressive resume suggests, Metro has several hit songs to his credit. Next month, some of the biggest songs he’s produced will get new life through an orchestral performance.

Anthony Parnther and the Symphonic Orchestra will transform Metro’s biggest hits into new symphonies during a special performance on October 26 at Dolby Theater as part of the Red Bull Symphonic’s orchestra series.

“I’m very excited to be part of such an amazing music moment with Red Bull,” said Metro in a statement. “I have a deep love and appreciation for orchestral music, which can be heard in many of the records I’ve produced. Now, with Red Bull Symphonic, we’re able to reimagine a whole body of work that I’m proud of in a live show with the talent of the Symphonic Orchestra, which has always been a dream of mine

that I’m finally seeing come to life.”

Over the course of his career, Metro has produced for the likes of Drake, Future, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Tinashe, and more. While a setlist has not yet been confirmed, fans are certainly in for a career-spanning performance.

Tickets for the performance will be available for purchase here beginning Friday, September 15.