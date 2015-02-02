Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Might Be Turned Into A Rehab Center For Sexually Abused Kids

#Michael Jackson
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.02.15 3 Comments
Michael Jackson HIStory World Tour

Getty Image

Michael Jackson’s multi-million dollar treehouse, Neverland Ranch, which at one point hosted multiple amusement park rides and tigers (what could go wrong?), is for sale. After Jackson’s death, the grounds fell into ruin, but according to the New York Post, hedge fund “Colony Capital…seized control of the ranch from the debt-ridden singer” and now it’s for sale for $75 million. Proposals for the land include “a Graceland-type thing,” minus the world’s most famous toilet, but the most interesting bid comes from an unnamed-businessman who would turn the Peter Pan-indebted grounds into a rehab center for sexually abused children.

While two bidders’ desire to turn the 2,700-acre property into a Graceland-like attraction might thrill the Gloved One’s fans, another businessman’s proposal for sex-assault rehab would likely have him twitching in his tomb.

The local businessman offered “in the neighborhood of $40 million” for the use, said a source with direct knowledge of the sale process.

“His goal is for the place to be used to help children in a serene setting recover from the trauma of sex abuse,” the source said. “The plan is to have children come there for treatment, and they will also hire trained therapists who would help the victims through the use of equine-assisted therapy, which works to improve the kids’ self-esteem, and it helps them to become more outgoing.” (Via)

One of Jackson’s estate executors told the Post, “We are frustrated, bitterly disappointed and saddened that it has come to this,” adding, “Sadly, Michael lost control of Neverland during his life as a result of advice from a former manager.” Well, serves him right for taking advice from a chimpanzee. Everyone knows gibbons are the money monkeys.

Via NY Post

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSCALIFORNIAmichael jacksonNEVERLAND RANCH

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP